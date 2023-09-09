OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Hoda Kotb
OK LogoPHOTOS

Best Mom Ever! Hoda Kotb's Cutest Moments With Her 2 Kids: Photos

hoda kotb pp
Source: @hodakotb/instagram
By:

Sep. 9 2023, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Hoda Kotb has many jobs, but being a mom seems to be her favorite!

After the Today anchor adopted daughters Haley, 6, and Hope, 4 — whom she shares with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman — life has been completely focused on her girls and enjoying every moment she can with them.

Article continues below advertisement

That was never more evident after her youngest went through a recent health scare that sidelined Hoda from her job at the morning show. "My daughter Hope is so inspiring to me," the 59-year-old said about how the tot pushed her to write a new children's book, Hope Is A Rainbow.

"She's a little child, but with a real kind of old spirit, an old soul. There's something about her in how she sees magic in everything," Hoda added.

"A rainbow to me represents something that you can't quite touch, but it's magical and amazing. So when I thought about how I carry Hope in my heart, I realized: 'She IS a rainbow.' She's this beautiful, magical, incredible child. It just got me thinking about all the things where kids find magic and hope, and this book is full of that," the proud mama gushed.

Hoda admitted how defeated she felt while her little girl was sick. "To watch her go through a difficult time at just 3 years old is really tough for any parent because you're helpless," she admitted during a recent interview. "But I think you realize just how incredibly resilient and strong she is. I think sometimes you learn life's lessons from the most amazing places."

Article continues below advertisement

Scroll through the gallery to see Hoda's cutest moments with her two daughters.

hodakotbn
Source: @hodakotb/instagram

Hoda rang in the Christmas holidays with her mom, Sameha Kotb, and her two little ones in matching pajamas.

Article continues below advertisement
hodakotbn
Source: @hodakotb/instagram

The journalist was all smiles as she posed with Hailey and Hope in a sweet moment at home.

MORE ON:
Hoda Kotb
hodakotbn
Source: @hodakotb/instagram

Hoda seemed over the moon as she showed off her girls' artwork.

Article continues below advertisement
hodakotbn
Source: @hodakotb/instagram

In an heartwarming moment, a young Hailey met little sister Hope for the first time.

hodakotbn
Source: @hodakotb/instagram

Hoda cozied up to the kiddos and her mom while watching a soccer game.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.