Best Mom Ever! Hoda Kotb's Cutest Moments With Her 2 Kids: Photos

"A rainbow to me represents something that you can't quite touch, but it's magical and amazing. So when I thought about how I carry Hope in my heart, I realized: 'She IS a rainbow.' She's this beautiful, magical, incredible child. It just got me thinking about all the things where kids find magic and hope, and this book is full of that," the proud mama gushed.

Hoda admitted how defeated she felt while her little girl was sick. "To watch her go through a difficult time at just 3 years old is really tough for any parent because you're helpless," she admitted during a recent interview. "But I think you realize just how incredibly resilient and strong she is. I think sometimes you learn life's lessons from the most amazing places."