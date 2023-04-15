Hoda Kotb Remembers Receiving Hate Mail About Having Children At Her Age: 'It Took My Breath Away'
Hoda Kotb revealed a hater once pointed out one of her biggest insecurities in a handwritten letter.
During the Wednesday, April 12, episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna, the journalist recalled being mom-shamed by a viewer for choosing to have children later in life.
“I opened the letter and it was something along the lines of ‘how dare you bring a child into this world at your age? Don’t you know what you’re doing to that child?'" Kotb told her cohost, Jenna Bush Hager, and viewers.
Kotb — who is mom to Haley, 6, and Hope, 3 — explained she opened the letter addressed to her home because she had previously gotten fan-mail with requests for her to sign photos. Assuming the letter was nothing more than a sweet note, the 58-year-old read the unkind words.
“It took my breath away because that actually was my ‘ouch,'” she admitted, confessing that she has struggled with insecurities about being an older mom after first adopting her eldest in February 2017 at age 52. “I was scared, like, ‘Is this something that is smart for me to do, and am I helping or am I ultimately going to be harming?'”
Another point of concern for the co-anchor was the fact that the hater took her “care and time and research” before sending the letter rather than just going after her online.
Despite having moments where she feels "terrible" for choosing to welcome children later in life, Kotb — who survived breast cancer but was left unable to conceive — knew she made the right decision based on her own experience, as she lost her father when she was in college.
“I remember thinking, ‘We have our parents for a period of time. I know the foundation he left. I know if was worth every second of that time,'” concluded Kotb.
Following Kotb's candid revelation, her supporters sent her love and words of encouragement via the Hoda & Jenna Instagram account.
“Having a parent who lives and cares for them is what matters. No one’s business her or anyone’s age,” penned one in the comments section of the clip, while another wrote: “I am so very sorry you experienced that Hoda! Your girls are so very blessed to have you as their mom. Don’t ever doubt that.”
Kotb and then-boyfriend Joel Schiffman adopted their second child in 2019.