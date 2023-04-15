Hoda Kotb Remembers Receiving Hate Mail About Having Children At Her Age: 'It Took My Breath Away'

“It took my breath away because that actually was my ‘ouch,'” she admitted, confessing that she has struggled with insecurities about being an older mom after first adopting her eldest in February 2017 at age 52. “I was scared, like, ‘Is this something that is smart for me to do, and am I helping or am I ultimately going to be harming?'”

Another point of concern for the co-anchor was the fact that the hater took her “care and time and research” before sending the letter rather than just going after her online.