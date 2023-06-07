Hoda Kotb Shares Adorable Snap With Daughter Hope, 3, Following Toddler's Terrifying Health Scare
All smiles! On Tuesday, June 6, about three months following her youngest daughter's stay in the ICU, Hoda Kotb shared the cutest snap of 3-year-old Hope.
The photo also displayed the Today star along with co-anchor Karen Swensen, Karen's daughter Catherine and Kotb's other daughter, Hailey, 6. The group of five was pictured cuddled up on the floor, and little Hope looked particularly happy as she sat in Catherine's lap wearing a rainbow tie-dye shirt and yellow leggings.
As OK! previously reported, the newscaster opened up several times about the terrifying health scare Hope endured, though she hasn't gone into specific details. Back in late February and early March, the mother-of-two was noticeably absent from Today, as she was taking care of her daughter while she was in the hospital.
While on the "Biscuits & Jam" podcast in April, Kotb discussed how difficult it was to see the toddler in such medical distress.
"To watch her go through a difficult time at just 3 years old is really tough for any parent because you're helpless," she explained. "But I think you realize just how incredibly resilient and strong she is. I think sometimes you learn life's lessons from the most amazing places."
"It's like, [we] learn from our kids. And all we have to do is model; we don't have to teach anything. Just be you … and then learn from them," Kotb added.
When the broadcaster returned to the daytime show on March 6, she got emotional while recalling the situation.
"My youngest [daughter], Hope, was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for more than a week," she stated at the time.
- Hoda Kotb Spills Cohost Jenna Bush Hager Set Her Up With Mystery Man After Joel Schiffman Split: 'She Never Disappoints'
- Jenna Bush Hager Breaks Down After Failing to Be a Good Friend To Hoda Kotb During Daughter's Hospitalization: 'I Just Wasn't There for Her'
- Is Hoda Kotb Leaving 'Today' to Care for Her 3-Year-Old Daughter After The Toddler's Health Scare?
"I'm so grateful she's home," Kotb expressed about her youngest, whom she shares with ex Joel Schiffman. "We are watching her closely. I am just so happy."
"You know what I realized too, Savannah?" Kotb continued, addressing her costar Savannah Guthrie. "When your child is ill, the amount of gratitude you can have for the people who helped you out."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I'm grateful for the doctors and the nurses," she said. "I'm grateful to my family and to friends like you who were there every single day. I want to say thank you for that. I love you."