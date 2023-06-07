Hoda Kotb Shares Adorable Snap With Daughter Hope, 3, Following Toddler's Terrifying Health Scare

All smiles! On Tuesday, June 6, about three months following her youngest daughter's stay in the ICU, Hoda Kotb shared the cutest snap of 3-year-old Hope.

The photo also displayed the Today star along with co-anchor Karen Swensen, Karen's daughter Catherine and Kotb's other daughter, Hailey, 6. The group of five was pictured cuddled up on the floor, and little Hope looked particularly happy as she sat in Catherine's lap wearing a rainbow tie-dye shirt and yellow leggings.