Holly Madison Admits Having Sex With Hugh Hefner Was A 'Chore,' Only Did It To Avoid Being 'Kicked Out' Of The Playboy Mansion

Madison, 42, admitted that when it came to sleeping with Hefner — who passed in 2017 — she and the other girls tried to get it over "with as quickly as possible" since no one wanted to actually participate.

"We thought of it as a chore that we had to do or else we’ll get kicked out of the house," she confessed. "He wouldn’t move. He would be like a bump on the log in the middle of the bed."