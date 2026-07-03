Holly Madison Discusses Rift With Kendra Wilkinson: Insights From Their Fallout
July 3 2026, Published 10:31 a.m. ET
Holly Madison recently addressed her ongoing estrangement from Kendra Wilkinson during an appearance on E!’s “Hot Goss” YouTube show.
Madison confirmed that she and Wilkinson do not communicate, although she remains open to the possibility of reconnecting.
Producer Allegedly Fueled Their Rift
“Kendra and I don’t speak, but I’m not opposed to speaking,” Madison stated. She explained that their falling out occurred after the conclusion of their reality series, The Girls Next Door. The conflict reportedly involved issues related to the spinoffs of their respective shows and a shared producer.
Madison highlighted that the unnamed producer “tried to pit us against each other and got in our heads.” This revelation suggests that external influences played a significant role in their strained relationship.
The dynamic became even more complicated when Wilkinson claimed she was never friends with Madison.
This statement struck a nerve, prompting Madison to comment on the pressures of living in the tabloid spotlight. “At the time, she was really caught up in the tabloid cycle,” she explained, adding that Wilkinson often reacted to sensational headlines.
Despite their past conflicts, Madison expressed understanding of Wilkinson’s behavior. “I think she was just really caught up and we were never as close obviously as me and Bridget [Marquardt],” Madison stated. She acknowledged that while they shared many experiences, their connection was not as strong as her friendship with Marquardt.
Madison and Wilkinson starred in The Girls Next Door, which chronicled their lives as they dated Hugh Hefner. Following the series, both women received their own spinoff shows—Madison with Holly’s World and Wilkinson with Kendra. However, their paths have since diverged, with Wilkinson stepping away from reality TV to pursue a career in real estate.
- Holly Madison Gets Candid About Fallout With Kendra Wilkinson: 'We Don't Speak Anymore'
- Kendra Wilkinson Not Interested in Reconnecting With Former Costars Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt: 'I’ve Done the Healing'
- Holly Madison Reveals 'Grandpa' Hugh Hefner Would Coax Her Into Staying at Playboy Mansion by Leaving His 'Will Out on the Bed'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Why Reconciliation Remains Possible
While Madison continues her podcasting career alongside Marquardt, she reflected on the possibility of repairing her friendship with Wilkinson.
“It would be nice to be on good terms for sure, but I really don’t know where she’s at,” she noted. It appears that both women have chosen to focus on their individual journeys rather than rekindling their past friendship.
In a previous interview, Madison admitted that she had not thought about reaching out to Wilkinson until recently. “I don’t know if she would reach out because she really seems to be happy not having anything to do with anything from the past,” she said.
Madison concluded that she no longer holds a grudge against Wilkinson, suggesting a sense of closure.
Where Holly Madison and Kendra Wilkinson Are Today
As the years pass since the end of The Girls Next Door, fans continue to speculate about the nature of Madison and Wilkinson’s relationship. The public remains invested in their story, eager for any developments that may hint at reconciliation or further drama.