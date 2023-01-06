Holly Madison Talks Playboy Mansion, Insists Hugh Hefner 'Manipulated' & 'Pitted' Playmates Against Each Other
While Holly Madison is still not on great terms with some of her Playboy colleagues — most famously, Kendra Wilkinson — the model now believes some of her animosity towards the other ladies actually stemmed from drama fabricated by none other than Hugh Hefner.
"For so many years — when I was living at the Mansion — I always had this image of Hef being this amazing person," she explained in a new interview. "Any problems I blamed on the other women, I was like, 'Oh, well they’re just awful.' But of course, that wasn’t the case."
"Right before I left, I just realized how much he was pitting us against each other. Which was really hurtful to me because I’d always approached the relationship as trying to do the best I could," continued the reality star, 43. "So knowing that he was doing those kinds of maneuverings behind my back was really hurtful. I mean it was definitely him. It’s a lot of manipulation."
Madison has shared countless other ways the late Playboy founder — who died in 2017 — exploited herself and the other girls, sharing on an episode of her and fellow ex-Playmate Bridget Marquardt's podcast that they only had sex with him to ensure they wouldn't be "kicked out of" the Playboy Mansion.
HOLLY MADISON TALKS SCANDAL IN 'PLAYBOY MURDERS' TRAILER: 'THESE HORRIBLE THINGS COULD HAPPEN TO ANYONE'
They also discussed how Hefner would demand others were in the room during the hookups.
"I can’t explain to you how embarrassing the whole routine was," Madison shared. "You’re literally sitting there naked having sex in front of a group of people who hate you and talk s**t about you while you’re having sex — and you can hear it. It was just like hell."
- Holly Madison Talks Scandal In 'Playboy Murders' Trailer: 'These Horrible Things Could Happen To Anyone'
- Holly Madison Reveals Hugh Hefner Used Baby Oil During Sex Despite Her Refusal: 'So Foul & So Nonconsensual'
- Holly Madison & Bridget Marquardt Reveal Hugh Hefner's Strict Rules: Weekly Allowances, Early Curfews & More
The mom-of-two disclosed the business mogul's strict rules as well, which included a 9 p.m. curfew and a dress code.
"You had to be with him at every public appearance he made, you had to look a certain way," she spilled. "You had to be a PR machine for him."
Us Weekly talked to Madison about being pitted against her housemates.