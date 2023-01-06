Holly Madison Talks Playboy Mansion, Insists Hugh Hefner 'Manipulated' & 'Pitted' Playmates Against Each Other

While Holly Madison is still not on great terms with some of her Playboy colleagues — most famously, Kendra Wilkinson — the model now believes some of her animosity towards the other ladies actually stemmed from drama fabricated by none other than Hugh Hefner.

"For so many years — when I was living at the Mansion — I always had this image of Hef being this amazing person," she explained in a new interview. "Any problems I blamed on the other women, I was like, 'Oh, well they’re just awful.' But of course, that wasn’t the case."