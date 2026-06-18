Holly Madison Felt Like She Was 'Walking on Eggshells' While Living in the Drama-Filled Playboy Mansion

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Former Playboy bunny Holly Madison remembers "walking on eggshells" at the Playboy Mansion after moving in at 22. Madison opened up in an exclusive interview with E!'s "Hot Goss" about her time in the home with American businessman Hugh Hefner. She described being forced to adhere to a 9 p.m. curfew along with the other women who lived in the house at the time. She admitted to feeling terrified of Hefner kicking her out if she made even one misstep.

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Source: @E! Entertainment/YouTube Holly Madison opened up about her time in the Playboy Mansion.

"As a young woman who was struggling even before I moved in. I was like 'Woah what would I do if that happened to me?'" she remembered of possibly being booted. "Because not only would I be a broke college student again, but I would also have the stigma of everyone knowing I lived here." She recalled seeing one woman get all of her stuff dumped out on the street after she went to visit her family. While she was away, a rumor spread she was seeing another man. The girls were forced to adhere to extremely strict rules — even misbehavior at a party could get them sent off. That knowledge made Madison scared to leave the house. "It just felt really heavy," she added.

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How Did Holly Madison Get Invited to the Playboy Mansion?

Source: MEGA Holly Madison moved in when she was just 22 years old.

Madison moved to the mansion in August 2001 while she was studying in Los Angeles, Calif., for college. "When I first moved to L.A. I would get approached by a lot of people on the street wanting to get me into escorting or something," she said. She waitressed at Hooters and worked as a model to keep herself afloat before being invited to Hefner's home during a promotional event. "I felt like moving into the Playboy Mansion was sort of a safe place for me," Madison continued. "And that's a place where I ended up getting totally over my head." Madison recounted being thrust into an unfamiliar world as the youngest of Hefner's girls at the time. She described there being "so much drama" and "so much manipulation" during the first four years she lived in the mansion.

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Source: MEGA Holly Madison earned a spot on the reality show 'The Girls Next Door.'

"I just wasn't ready for the interpersonal dynamics, the relationship dynamics," Madison said. As public fascination with the mansion grew, in 2005, Madison began appearing on The Girls Next Door, which followed her and several other Playboy bunnies. "It kind of saved my life," she confessed. "Because it gave us more opportunities." "It really kind of gave me my self-esteem back," the bombshell added.

What Does Holly Madison Do Now?

Source: MEGA Holly Madison has her own podcasts and a television series.