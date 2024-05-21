Kendra Wilkinson Reveals She's Quitting Real Estate to Focus on Her Mental Health and Kids: 'It's a Little Stressful'
She's out! Kendra Wilkinson revealed she's leaving her job in real estate behind as she wants to focus on her mental health going forward.
“My relationship with real estate has come to an end at this moment and I’m on to new projects,” Wilkinson, 38, captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday, May 21.
"My relationship with real estate has come to an end at this moment and I’m on to new projects. I’m blessed and thankful for all the support and mentoring I was given. Real estate is hard and I might get back into it again down the line. For now, its a little stressful in my life so I’m focusing on myself and kids and getting my mental health good again so I have the strength to get back in it with a good head. Love you and thank you guys 😊," she continued.
Of course, many praised the blonde beauty, who shares son Hank IV, 11, and daughter Alijah Mary, 7, with her ex Hank Baskett, for being so open and honest.
One person wrote, "❤️ most importantly, take care of yourself and your children. Love you," while another said, "Sending hugs mama! We all need to reset sometimes. ❤️❤️❤️❤️."
A third person added, "Good on you, Kendra! You’ll kill it if/when you decide to get back into it!"
The former reality star, who starred in MAX's Kendra Sells Hollywood, previously shared how she was hospitalized for a panic attack in September 2023.
“I was in a state of panic. I didn’t know what was going on in my head and my body or why I was crying. I had hit rock bottom,” she told People.
She continued, “It was so scary for me to go through it. I wasn’t focusing on myself or my mental health. Here I was a single mom and I've been alone for years now. But it's also easy to feel like the world is caving in on you. I was trying to fight it on my own. I was trying to cure it on my own and you can't do that. I was isolating, hiding, blaming myself, blaming the world. I was spiraling out of control and I felt like I wasn't strong enough to survive."
