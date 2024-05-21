OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > kendra wilkinson
OK LogoNEWS

Kendra Wilkinson Reveals She's Quitting Real Estate to Focus on Her Mental Health and Kids: 'It's a Little Stressful'

kendrawilkinsonpp
Source: @kendrawilkinson/instagram
By:

May 21 2024, Published 1:25 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

She's out! Kendra Wilkinson revealed she's leaving her job in real estate behind as she wants to focus on her mental health going forward.

“My relationship with real estate has come to an end at this moment and I’m on to new projects,” Wilkinson, 38, captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday, May 21.

"My relationship with real estate has come to an end at this moment and I’m on to new projects. I’m blessed and thankful for all the support and mentoring I was given. Real estate is hard and I might get back into it again down the line. For now, its a little stressful in my life so I’m focusing on myself and kids and getting my mental health good again so I have the strength to get back in it with a good head. Love you and thank you guys 😊," she continued.

Article continues below advertisement
kendrawilkinson
Source: @kendrawilkinson/instagram

The star shares two kids with her ex Hank Baskett.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, many praised the blonde beauty, who shares son Hank IV, 11, and daughter Alijah Mary, 7, with her ex Hank Baskett, for being so open and honest.

One person wrote, "❤️ most importantly, take care of yourself and your children. Love you," while another said, "Sending hugs mama! We all need to reset sometimes. ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

A third person added, "Good on you, Kendra! You’ll kill it if/when you decide to get back into it!"

Article continues below advertisement
kendrawilkinson
Source: @kendrawilkinson/instagram

The blonde beauty starred in 'Kendra Sells Hollywood.'

Article continues below advertisement

The former reality star, who starred in MAX's Kendra Sells Hollywood, previously shared how she was hospitalized for a panic attack in September 2023.

“I was in a state of panic. I didn’t know what was going on in my head and my body or why I was crying. I had hit rock bottom,” she told People.

MORE ON:
kendra wilkinson
Article continues below advertisement
kendrawilkinson
Source: @kendrawilkinson/instagram

Kendra Wilkinson was hospitalized for a panic attack in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

She continued, “It was so scary for me to go through it. I wasn’t focusing on myself or my mental health. Here I was a single mom and I've been alone for years now. But it's also easy to feel like the world is caving in on you. I was trying to fight it on my own. I was trying to cure it on my own and you can't do that. I was isolating, hiding, blaming myself, blaming the world. I was spiraling out of control and I felt like I wasn't strong enough to survive."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
kendrawilkinson
Source: @kendrawilkinson/instagram

Kendra Wilkinson starred on the show about real estate for two seasons.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.