Kendra Wilkinson Reveals She's Quitting Real Estate to Focus on Her Mental Health and Kids: 'It's a Little Stressful'

She's out! Kendra Wilkinson revealed she's leaving her job in real estate behind as she wants to focus on her mental health going forward.

"My relationship with real estate has come to an end at this moment and I’m on to new projects. I’m blessed and thankful for all the support and mentoring I was given. Real estate is hard and I might get back into it again down the line. For now, its a little stressful in my life so I’m focusing on myself and kids and getting my mental health good again so I have the strength to get back in it with a good head. Love you and thank you guys 😊," she continued.