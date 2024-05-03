Holly Madison Admits 'Holly's World' Used Scripts and 'Fake' Storylines to Amp Up the 'Drama' on the Reality Show

"We had a whole relationship in season two of Holly’s World that was fake. They brought a Playmate on named Jayde because they wanted to have a villain for my show," the mom-of-two, 44, spilled to Women's Health, referring to Jayde Nicole, 38.

"This was right around the time Teresa [Giudice] flipped the table on Real Housewives [of New Jersey], and that changed reality TV forever," Madison recalled. "And everybody said, 'You can’t just do a cutesy show about a lifestyle anymore. It has to be drama.'"