Holly Madison Admits 'Holly's World' Used Scripts and 'Fake' Storylines to Amp Up the 'Drama' on the Reality Show

holly madison hollys world scripts fake storylines drama
Source: @hollymadison/instagram
By:

May 3 2024, Published 3:57 p.m. ET

Holly Madison is exposing behind-the-scenes secrets from her time on reality TV.

In a new interview, the model explained that producers on her show Holly's World fabricated several storylines in hopes of spinning headlines and enticing viewers to tune in.

holly madison hollys world scripts fake storylines drama
Source: mega

Holly Madison admitted there were scripts for 'Holly's World.'

"We had a whole relationship in season two of Holly’s World that was fake. They brought a Playmate on named Jayde because they wanted to have a villain for my show," the mom-of-two, 44, spilled to Women's Health, referring to Jayde Nicole, 38.

"This was right around the time Teresa [Giudice] flipped the table on Real Housewives [of New Jersey], and that changed reality TV forever," Madison recalled. "And everybody said, 'You can’t just do a cutesy show about a lifestyle anymore. It has to be drama.'"

holly madison hollys world scripts fake storylines drama
Source: mega

Fellow Playmate Jayde Nicole once dated Brody Jenner.

"So, we brought this Playmate on and had all these literal scripted scenes about her being a villain," she confessed of Nicole's arc in the episodes.

"And we ended up hating each other in real life," the blonde bombshell spilled. "Oops. Fake drama always becomes real drama. Don’t even try it."

holly madison hollys world scripts fake storylines drama
Source: mega

Madison doesn't have fond memories of living in the Playboy Mansion.

Nicole isn't the first Playboy star Madison had issues with, as she revealed founder Hugh Hefner used to purposely stir the pot.

"For so many years — when I was living at the Mansion — I always had this image of Hef being this amazing person," she explained in a past interview. "Any problems I blamed on the other women, I was like, 'Oh, well they’re just awful.' But of course, that wasn’t the case."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It's gossip too good to wait for!

"Right before I left, I just realized how much he was pitting us against each other. Which was really hurtful to me because I’d always approached the relationship as trying to do the best I could," she shared. "So knowing that he was doing those kinds of maneuverings behind my back was really hurtful. I mean it was definitely him. It’s a lot of manipulation."

holly madison hollys world scripts fake storylines drama
Source: mega

The star has two kids with ex-husband Pasquale Rotella.

Madison is also not on good terms with former Girls Next Door costar Kendra Wilkinson.

"Despite my attempts to befriend Kendra, she continued to push me away. Hungry from her own 'team,' Kendra desperately tried to make each new Playmate who arrived at the mansion her friend — and her friend alone," Madison wrote in one of her memoirs of their relationship.

She also called Wilkinson, 38, the "fakest person I've ever met."

In addition, Wilkinson dismissed Madison's claims about the trauma she endured at the mansion. The former has even defended Hefner, who died in 2017, from some of Madison's allegations.

