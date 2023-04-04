Holly Robinson Peete Reveals Johnny Depp Was Not Original Actor For Role In '21 Jump Street': 'He Was Broke'

"A lot of people didn't realize that Johnny was a replacement . There was another actor who was in his part. They let him go in the middle of the pilot and brought Johnny in, so we all thought we were going to get fired. We didn't know what was going on," the 58-year-old actress told David Yontef on the Tuesday, April 4, episode of his podcast, " Behind the Velvet Rope ."

"We tried to welcome Johnny, and we felt bad for the other actor . It was an interesting way that he came into the show, but then we all embraced him. We embraced each other and we became this really rock solid group on TV. It was really, really lovely," the brunette beauty, who played Officer Judy Hoffs on the series, added.

The Masked Singer star also reflected on how far Depp, 59, has come in his career. "He was pretty much how he is now, but in some ways he was totally different because he was so green and he was broke," she revealed. "He had done a couple of things here and there, but this was his big break, so it was interesting. But I think I certainly knew he was destined for superstardom, but it was great to be around him when he was nice and young and unaffected. It was a really good time."