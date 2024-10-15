Hollywood Heroes: 13 Brave Stars Who Stepped Up to Save Lives

Country singer Blake Shelton once risked his life to rescue four men who had fallen into a dangerous mud hole and were getting sucked inside!

While out for a drive, the star came across the group. They'd already been stranded near the Oklahoma River for two hours and were tiring. Shelton first tried to pull them out of the mud hole by himself; when that wouldn't work, he raced back and got on his tractor to pull the men free.

Said one of them, "Yeah, I would say he is a hero."