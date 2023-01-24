Tim Allen Flashes 'Home Improvement' Costar Patricia Richardson In Video That Resurfaces After Pamela Anderson's Claims
This certainly isn't going to help Tim Allen's case. Though the actor denied the flashing accusations Pamela Anderson made in her upcoming memoir, a resurfaced clip shows the dad-of-two doing something similar while filming Home Improvement with onscreen wife Patricia Richardson.
In the blooper video, the star, 69, is wearing a kilt when Richardson's character tells Allen's,"Hangs long. I just wish it was shorter." That's when the Last Man Standing alum surprisingly lifts up the article of clothing — though he was allegedly not in the buff at the time.
"People ask me what was under the kilt when he flashed me, he was well dressed under there," the actress told a news outlet on Tuesday, January 24. "I was just shocked that he lifted the kilt, not by a man in boxer shorts."
As OK! reported, the account Anderson, 55, told in her memoir — which was leaked prior to its Tuesday, January 31, release — also took place on the set of the hit '90s sitcom, which she had a recurring role in during the first two seasons.
"On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe," the model wrote. "He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath."
"He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked," she added. "Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably."
After the excerpt made headlines, Allen issued a denial, stating, "No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing."
The star's book comes after several years of staying away from the spotlight, though in April 2022, she announced she was reentering showbiz via a role in Broadway's Chicago.
"This is it, and I will not hold back anymore. I am letting go," she declared. "For Chicago, I’ll be putting all my cards on the table. I am doubling down — on me."
Meanwhile, the blonde bombshell has stayed away from the Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy, which tells the story of how her and ex Tommy Lee's sex tape was stolen and publicized.
"Pam will never watch the Pam & Tommy Hulu series," an insider stated last year. "The burglary was a living nightmare."