Homeless Model Loni Willison Wears a Rolex Watch as She Rummages Through a Dumpster in L.A.

homeless model loni willison spotted la
Source: MEGA

Former model Loni Willison was seen in L.A. wearing a Rolex while rummaging through a dumpster.

Aug. 18 2025, Published 7:11 a.m. ET

Loni Willison was spotted once again on the streets of Los Angeles, hauling her belongings and digging through a dumpster.

In photos captured by an outlet, the former model, who has been homeless for years, kept her look casual in a backward cap, a sleeveless beige top and brown leggings with worn Converse sneakers.

image of Loni Willison was seen digging through a dumpster in Los Angeles.
Source: MEGA

Loni Willison was seen digging through a dumpster in Los Angeles.

She tied a denim shirt around her waist while juggling multiple bags, including a rolling suitcase.

What caught everyone’s eye this time was the silver Rolex watch on her wrist, which was a striking detail against her tough street appearance.

Willison’s story is a heartbreaking fall from the spotlight.

Once a rising model in the 2000s, she appeared in magazines like Glam Fit, Iron Man and Flavor. By 2012, she had married actor Jeremy Jackson, best known for Baywatch —but their relationship quickly unraveled, plagued by drinking and fights.

image of Jeremy Jackson and Loni Willison got married in 2012.
Source: MEGA

Jeremy Jackson and Loni Willison got married in 2012.

In August 2014, things turned violent. Police were called to their home after Jackson allegedly assaulted Willison, leaving her with broken ribs, an injured neck and scratches across her face and body. Though she didn’t press charges, the marriage collapsed and they divorced soon after.

The years that followed only got harder for Willison. She suffered a breakdown, losing her job at a cosmetic surgery clinic and both her car and her apartment.

“It took me over two months to recover properly,” she once explained. “I ended up having to quit my job as an assistant to a plastic surgeon and I couldn't work out or take on any modeling jobs. I didn't go out with friends or do anything – I was in a very bad place.”

image of Loni Willison has been living on the streets since 2018.
Source: MEGA

Loni Willison has been living on the streets since 2018.

By 2018, photos surfaced of Willison living on the streets. Reports claimed she developed an addiction to crystal meth and her mental health continued to decline. She admitted that life outside was brutal, calling it “survival of the fittest.”

To protect herself, she went unwashed for a year.

“I get robbed all the time. People take my stuff,” she said. “I basically make myself as dirty as possible so that no one attacks me. The dirtier I am the better. Smelly, too. If I do those two things, that seems to work.”

She added, “I cut off my hair, too, to look different. I cut it myself. But I have been attacked, that's bound to happen, too.”

image of Loni Willison was once an adult film star.
Source: MEGA

Loni Willison was once an adult film star.

In October 2020, Willison was photographed around Venice Beach scavenging for food and clothing.

At the time, she told The Sun, “I haven't spoken to Jeremy. I don't want to speak to my friends, I'm doing just fine. I don't want anyone to help me. I haven't got a cell phone. I've got food and I've got a place to sleep. I get money here and there and there's food in the bins and near the stores. There's lots here.”

She doubled down, saying “nobody cares” about her and that “I don't want to see them [her friends], they don't want to see me.”

Since then, she’s been seen multiple times in L.A. — including in October 2024, when she was caught huffing paint on the streets. Earlier this year, in January, she was spotted in Beverly Hills, pushing a shopping cart filled with her belongings.

On April 12, she was photographed drinking vodka outside a Bernie Sanders rally while shouting “la la chicken blah” to a photographer.

