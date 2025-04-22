From Fame to Homelessness: Everything to Know About Former Model Loni Willison
Loni Willison's Early Beginnings
Former model Loni Willison, who has been homeless since 2018, had a successful career in the industry in the 2000s before she faced her tragic fall. She posed for magazines like Glam Fit, Iron Man and Flavor as one of the rising models in the industry at the time.
Loni Willison Dated and Wed Jeremy Jackson
Willison soon met Jeremy Jackson, who developed drug addiction while starring on Baywatch. They started dating afterward and tied the knot on December 12, 2012.
Their union, however, was filled with booze-fueled arguments.
In August 2014, police responded to their residence after Jackson allegedly assaulted Willison. The Los Angeles Police Department's Wilshire Division confirmed they received a disturbance call, adding the then-model sustained an injured neck, two broken ribs and scratches on her face and body.
Willison did not sue Jackson after the heated argument, but it ultimately led to their divorce.
The following year, Jackson suffered a blow when he was thrown out of Celebrity Big Brother after he exposed former model Chloe Goodman's b----- on the show.
After the incident, Willison urged Goodman to press charges against Jackson. She also accused her ex-husband of being abusive during their marriage, alleging he strangled her once and destroyed their TV using beer bottles.
"I didn't report him when he attacked me because I was scared. I was in a bad place emotionally and I didn't want Jeremy to go to jail," she told The Sun. "But after all this I think I should have — maybe then I could have stopped Chloe having to go through that. I'm not surprised this happened — I know what Jeremy is like. At least now everyone can see what I had to put up with."
How Loni Willison's Downward Spiral Started
After her 2014 divorce, Willison lost her job at a cosmetic surgery company following a mental breakdown that left her unable to work. Unable to earn a living, she fell into debt and lost her car and apartment.
"It took me over two months to recover properly," she said. "I ended up having to quit my job as an assistant to a plastic surgeon and I couldn't work out or take on any modelling jobs. I didn't go out with friends or do anything – I was in a very bad place."
Loni Willison Was Spotted in Public for the First Time
In 2018, the Daily Mail shared photos of Willison rummaging through the trash after becoming homeless. While living on the streets, she reportedly developed an addiction to crystal meth, and her mental health deteriorated further.
During an interview with the news outlet, Willison said she was "getting tortured" and "electrocuted" at her former home.
"It was really bad, really horrible. I later found a red mark on the back of my neck and I think that was how the electricity was getting into my head," she recalled.
Due to a mental breakdown, Willison believed her body was filled with electrical charge. When she tried to talk about it with her friends, she reportedly "struggled to get across to them what I was talking about, so I just stopped talking to everybody."
She also claimed she saw Jackson outside the property while she was being "tortured."
- 'I Survived A Monster': Marilyn Manson Accuser Makes New Explosive Claims, Revealing Alleged Blood Pact And 'Bad Girls Room'
- Former Assistant Sues Marilyn Manson For Alleged Sexual Abuse, Was Subjected To 'Sexual Exploitation, Manipulation And Psychological Abuse'
- Camille Kostek's Sultriest Moments: See the Hot Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Why Loni Willison Refuses to Take a Shower
For Willison, living on the streets was "survival of the fittest," so she reportedly decided not to shower for a year to prevent potential abuse.
"I get robbed all the time. People take my stuff," she said. "I basically make myself as dirty as possible so that no one attacks me. The dirtier I am the better. Smelly, too. If I do those two things, that seems to work."
Willison added, "I cut off my hair, too, to look different. I cut it myself. But I have been attacked, that's bound to happen, too."
Loni Willison Remains on the Streets
Following the release of her photos in 2018, Willison's friend Kristin Rossetti gave her clothes and a hot meal after putting her in a hotel for the night. She also told the former model she would pay for her rehab, but Willison declined the offer and disappeared for two years.
"Loni needs our help desperately, she needs to be off the streets and getting care," Rossetti said. "It makes me so sad, but you can't force someone to accept your help, she needs to want to help herself."
Willison was finally seen again in October 2020, scrabbling around Venice Beach in search of clothing and food.
"I haven't spoken to Jeremy. I don't want to speak to my friends, I'm doing just fine. I don't want anyone to help me." Willison told The Sun at the time. "I haven't got a cell phone. I've got food and I've got a place to sleep. I get money here and there and there's food in the bins and near the stores. There's lots here."
She also reiterated "nobody cares" about her and that "I don't want to see them [her friends], they don't want to see me."
Willison was then spotted huffing paint on the streets of Los Angeles in October 2024.
Jeremy Jackson Detailed Loni Willison's Addiction
In an interview published in October 2024, Jackson broke his silence on Willison's homelessness and how her drug addiction led to their relationship's downfall.
"Losing her was like the death of somebody, and I tried to bring her back and I couldn't," he shared. "The woman I was in love with is gone, and whoever she is mentally now is not who I knew."
According to Jackson, the former adult film star grew extremely paranoid as she suffered from intense anxiety. Willison also reportedly experienced hallucinations that caused her to accuse him of "things that were completely delusional."
Jackson continued, "She would come home from work, crying, scared she was going to stab somebody at the doctor's office."
Following their split, he reportedly went through the "biggest depression" of his life for two years.
"I lost the only woman I've ever proposed to, the only woman I've ever wanted to marry," he added. "I'm 44 years old. I still have not proposed or wanted to marry anyone else. She was my choice, the only choice I ever made, and I lost it."
Jackson added, "I wanted to heal this woman. I loved her. I got her into magazines. I got her into fitness. She didn't do that before me. I helped her transition from p--- and stripping to being a professional model and a fitness competitor. I helped her."
Where Is Loni Willison Now?
On April 12, Jackson's ex-wife was spotted drinking vodka outside a Bernie Sanders rally in Los Angeles, Calif. She was seen shouting "la la chicken blah" while talking to photographer Ava Rosate.
Willison was also pictured with a shopping cart filled with various items in Beverly Hills, Calif., in January.