From Fame to Homelessness: Everything to Know About Former Model Loni Willison

Willison soon met Jeremy Jackson, who developed drug addiction while starring on Baywatch. They started dating afterward and tied the knot on December 12, 2012.

Their union, however, was filled with booze-fueled arguments.

In August 2014, police responded to their residence after Jackson allegedly assaulted Willison. The Los Angeles Police Department's Wilshire Division confirmed they received a disturbance call, adding the then-model sustained an injured neck, two broken ribs and scratches on her face and body.

Willison did not sue Jackson after the heated argument, but it ultimately led to their divorce.

The following year, Jackson suffered a blow when he was thrown out of Celebrity Big Brother after he exposed former model Chloe Goodman's b----- on the show.

After the incident, Willison urged Goodman to press charges against Jackson. She also accused her ex-husband of being abusive during their marriage, alleging he strangled her once and destroyed their TV using beer bottles.

"I didn't report him when he attacked me because I was scared. I was in a bad place emotionally and I didn't want Jeremy to go to jail," she told The Sun. "But after all this I think I should have — maybe then I could have stopped Chloe having to go through that. I'm not surprised this happened — I know what Jeremy is like. At least now everyone can see what I had to put up with."