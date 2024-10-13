'Baywatch' Star's Homeless Model Ex-Wife Loni Willison Seen Huffing Paint Out of Brown Paper Bag on Streets of Los Angeles: Photos
On Friday, October 11, homeless Loni Willison was spotted huffing paint on the streets of L.A.
The former wife of Baywatch star Jeremy Jackson, 41, gathered around her things as she was seen spraying the Rust-Oleum paint primer into a paper bag. Additionally, the ex-model appeared to be eating a sandwich as she sat tucked away.
The troubled individual, who has reportedly been homeless since 2016, sported an L.A. baseball cap, a cutoff hoodie and a camo vest. Willison’s body appeared dirty as she was seen wiping her face off with a napkin. Additionally, she had bruising on her hands and a broken finger.
Willison’s outing came after she was seen months ago eating yogurt with paint-covered hands.
The former celeb — who has suffered addiction issues with alcohol and meth, as well as mental health issues — began to have problems at the end of her relationship with Jackson.
The pair, who were married from 2012-2014, ended after the actor allegedly brutally attacked her at their Hollywood home.
At the time, Willison allegedly had broken ribs, scratches to her face and neck injuries. She also claimed he tried to strangle her.
In an interview from earlier this year published by X17 Online, Willison was queried about what went wrong in her life.
“My ex-husband. Getting married. At least I got divorced... it set everything up,” she shared.
In 2018, the former Glam Fit, Flavour, and Iron Man model told Daily Mail she had a mental breakdown in 2016, which caused her to believe someone was sending electrical currents into her body that could only be remedied by taking crystal meth.
While speaking with X17 Online, she further explained her delusions.
She told the outlet she “can't live inside anywhere” because someone “electrocuted” her every day and she now can’t be around electricity.
“I think because [I pick] up on the electricity, I also pick up on other things, like certain chemicals or batteries, or fuses, like wire, different types of metals. So I think my body even filters that kind of stuff,” Willison claimed.
Despite her friends and family’s attempts at getting her into rehab and off the streets, she told a news outlet she didn’t want the assistance.
"I haven’t spoken to Jeremy. I don’t want to speak to my friends, I’m doing just fine. I don’t want anyone to help me," she stated. "I can live on my own. I’ve got everything I need right here."
One of Jackson’s other exes Cindy Kovacs spoke about Willison’s situation.
"It’s really sad what happened to Loni and she never got the help she needs. He [Jackson] didn't do anything. It was worth nothing to him. He didn't give a s---. It was appalling, sickening," she shared.