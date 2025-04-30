Homeless Actress Loni Willison Sifts Through Trash and Smokes a Cigarette in L.A. Ahead of 42nd Birthday: Photos
Loni Willison, former model and Baywatch star, was seen digging through trash and smoking a cigarette ahead of her 42nd birthday.
In new photos obtained by OK!, the actress, 41, sported an all-black outfit — a sleeveless top with black pants and a black hat — while she roamed around California.
Willison was seen pushing her cart around during her latest outing.
The star is a few weeks out from turning 42.
As OK! previously reported, Willison was last seen out and about outside a Bernie Sanders rally in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 12. She was drinking from a bottle of vodka as she chanted to the camera: "la la chicken blah" and chatting with photographer Ava Rosate while showing off her tattoos.
"She was a very nice lady," Rosate’s mother, Maria, who filmed the encounter, revealed. "When we were parting, she told us to ‘stay healthy and stay safe.' She is a kind soul."
Loni, who was previously married to Jeremy Jackson, tied the knot in 2012, but the pair called it quits following the supermodel's allegations that he brutally attacked her at their Hollywood home. She was reportedly left with broken ribs, scratches to her face and neck injuries. She also claimed he once tried to strangle her to death.
Last year, Jackson claimed he attempted to help Willison, who has been living on the streets since 2018.
"I lost the love of my life. I lost the only woman I've ever proposed to, the only woman I've ever wanted to marry," Jackson said at the time. "Losing her was like the death of somebody, and I tried to bring her back and I couldn't. The woman I was in love with is gone, and whoever she is mentally now is not who I knew."
The former flames first met when she was working as an adult film star.
According to Jackson, she was "a 19-year-old girl being used for money on video: multiple partners, anal, you name it, the whole shebang."
Jeremy claimed she had a "magic energy" despite being lost "in the world of p---."
"I was a young kid. I was sober, and she drank all the time," he said. "I wanted to help her, and my heart broke for her."