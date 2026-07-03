'Homeschooled' Billie Eilish Slammed for Calling Parents Who Send Kids to School 'Lazy'

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Billie Eilish is facing backlash for criticizing parents who send their kids to school in a resurfaced interview. The pop star appeared for an interview with Pitchfork’s Over/Under series in 2019. During the interview, she said that parents who rely on traditional educational institutions for their children do it as an excuse to shirk their parenting responsibilities. “Mainly because parents are lazy as f—. That's why they send their kids to school in the first place: 'I don't want to teach you, b—-’” Eilish said.

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Billie Eilish Praised Her 'Homeschooled' Upbringing

Source: MEGA Billie Eilish praised her parents' decision to homeschool her.

The 10-time Grammy-winning singer also praised her non-traditional upbringing in the same interview. According to Eilish, she wouldn't be the person she has become if she had attended public school instead of being homeschooled by her mother, Maggie Baird. “I’ve never been to school. I grew up homeschooled, stayed homeschooled, never was not homeschooled. The thing is, I still learned everything, you know? But I learned it in life,” she added. She also recalled learning subjects like maths while cooking with her mother.

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Source: @Pitchfork/YouTube Billie Eilish recalled that she learned maths by cooking with her mother.

“Seeing how many halves are gonna make this amount... If we double this recipe, how many more do we have to put in this batch right here?” The “Bad Guy” singer explained. She also said that her father, Patrick O’Connell, taught her how to build things. “I mean, there's a lot of ways to do it. I think some people do it the wrong way, which just makes your life horrible and miserable and boring,” the pop icon added.

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Source: MEGA Billie Eilish's older brother, FINNEAS, too, previously shared his opinions on being homeschooled.

Her older brother, and fellow musician, Finneas, who their mother also homeschooled, echoed her sentiments in a 2014 interview with Your Teen magazine. “Being homeschooled is all about self-discovery. It's something that I've really enjoyed and thrived under,” the “Love Is Pain” singer said. “I'm not at a high school where I have to base my self-worth off what other people think of me,” he added. “I have to think, 'What would I like to be doing? How would I like to be as a person?' I think that's an enormously positive thing,” he concluded.

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Netizens Slammed Billie Eilish for Her 'Tone Deaf' Comments

Source: MEGA Netizens called out Billie Eilish's 'privileged' point of view after her resurfaced interview clip went viral.

Although the artist siblings seemed to be of similar views, netizens didn't find their opinions as appealing as their music. “That's such a privileged thing to say,” one person commented.

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Source: MEGA Billie Eilish's comments on 'lazy' parents were slammed as 'tone deaf' by people online.