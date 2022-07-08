Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson & Boyfriend Dralin Join Her Sister Lauryn For A Stroll In California — Pics!

Thompson and her boyfriend made headlines when rumors swirled that they were engaged. However, her rep said that her new sparkler is "just a ring."

In September 2021, it was revealed that Thompson was off the market.

“Dralin and Alana are attached at the hip and hang out together all the time,” an insider told The Sun. “He was quiet at first, but he’s like one of the family now. He’s just as fun and crazy as the rest of them.”

Though Thompson received some hate from fans about her new romance, her mom, Mama June Shannon, defended her child.

“She is getting a lot of hate because she’s in an interracial relationship, he is older,” she said. “At the end of the day, Alana’s not that 6-, 7-year-old child y’all fell in love with 11 years ago.”