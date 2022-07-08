Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson & Boyfriend Dralin Join Her Sister Lauryn For A Stroll In California — Pics!
A fun day in the sun! Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, joined Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon and husband Joshua Efird in California in mid-July.
The duo are in town as they are hosting a meet and greet on Sunday, July 10.
Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos!
Shannon, who just welcomed twins with her hubby, carried her newborn in her arms, while Thompson, 16, held the other little one in her arms.
The teenager sported pink pants, sandals and a white T-shirt, while Shannon wore a pink top and black shorts.
Thompson and her boyfriend made headlines when rumors swirled that they were engaged. However, her rep said that her new sparkler is "just a ring."
In September 2021, it was revealed that Thompson was off the market.
“Dralin and Alana are attached at the hip and hang out together all the time,” an insider told The Sun. “He was quiet at first, but he’s like one of the family now. He’s just as fun and crazy as the rest of them.”
Though Thompson received some hate from fans about her new romance, her mom, Mama June Shannon, defended her child.
“She is getting a lot of hate because she’s in an interracial relationship, he is older,” she said. “At the end of the day, Alana’s not that 6-, 7-year-old child y’all fell in love with 11 years ago.”
Beach day! Shannon and her man shared a sweet kiss, while Thompson and Carswell took photos of her nieces and nephews.
"Come meet @pumpkin @official_josh_efird @ellagraceefird, myself and the kids this weekend!!! Date: Sunday, July 10th Time: 12-3pm Location: @hollywoodburger 6250 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood*Cant wait to get pics with you all for the gram! 📸🤳❤️," Thompson's Instagram message read.
This will be the first ever meet and greet for Shannon, Thompson, Efird and their kids! Fans can come meet the brood, take photos, get autographs and discounts on merchandise. At the event, which is being put on by Gitoni Inc., Entertainment Junction & Elegant PR, and sponsored by Hollywood Burger and Pineapple Express, there will be live music by DJ Rebirth.
Tickets are selling for $25 online and will also be sold at the event.