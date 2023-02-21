Riley Keough Misses 'Daisy Jones & The Six' Event As She Continues To Fight Her Grandmother For Lisa Marie's Estate
It looks like Riley Keough decided to miss an event where she would have promoting her new show, Daisy Jones & the Six, as she is continuing to fight her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, for Lisa Marie Presley's estate.
On the actress' Instagram Story, she reposted photos of her costars' night out in London. "Karen & Camila take London," Camila Morrone posted a photo of herself with Suki Waterhouse, referring to their characters in the new Prime Video series.
Keough, 33, reposted on her own Instagram Story, where she also called herself by her character's name, writing, "Meanwhile, Daisy has FOMO."
Josh Whitehouse also shared some photos of himself with Waterhouse, Morrone and Sam Claflin.
"Great night celebrating the upcoming release of Daisy Jones & the Six in London last night with these absolute beauties — what wonderful company I keep," he wrote. "Thanks for such a great night and so much more to come!"
Keough also posted the photo and added a heart emoji to the snap.
As OK! previously reported, Lisa Marie died at 54 years old after she went into cardiac arrest in mid-January.
After her tragic death, Priscilla, 77, and Keough have been at war with one another, the matriarch is disputing who will oversee Lisa Marie's estate.
“Riley was blindsided by Priscilla’s filing,” an insider dished. "She can't believe that her grandmother is already at the courthouse trying to get her hands on the estate when Lisa Marie was just buried. It's looking like a huge showdown is brewing!"
Lisa Marie apparently fixed her will in 2019 and removed her mother as trustee, replacing her with her eldest children, Riley and Benjamin Keough. However, since Benjamin died by suicide in 2020, Keough is the sole trustee of her mom's estate.
Priscilla alleged her daughter, who struggled with addiction issues, was not thinking right prior to her death. “She and Priscilla would get into the biggest fights over her getting clean," the insider claimed.
To make matters worse, Keough and Priscilla's relationship has gone from bad to worse.
"Riley and Priscilla aren’t communicating at this time, but have been in communication through lawyers," another insider told Page Six.