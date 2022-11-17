House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Announces She Will Not Seek Congressional Leadership Role, Ending Two Decade Tenure
The end of an era! Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed she would be stepping down as Congress' top Democrat, opting not to run for a House leadership position after Republicans narrowly nabbed Congress in this month’s midterm elections.
On Thursday, November 17, Pelosi — who was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1987 — shared that while she planned on remaining in Congress, she would no longer serve as one of Congress’ top Democrats, switching her focus to mentoring younger lawmakers, per
“With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” Pelosi, 82, explained.
“For me, the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic Congress that I so deeply respect,” she continued, adding that she is “grateful that so many are ready and willing to shoulder this awesome responsibility.”
Pelosi's decision comes weeks after her husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked by a hammer-wielding intruder late last month.
In the early hours of Friday, October 28, the longtime lawmaker's partner was "violently assaulted" in their San Francisco, Calif., home, per a statement from Pelosi's office. Sustaining a skull fracture that required surgery, as well as injuries to his right arm and both of his hands, the Congresswoman's husband was ultimately released from the hospital just one week shy of the incident.
"It's going to be a long haul, but he will be well," the reigning House Speaker previously told NBC News of the incident. "It's just so tragic what happened."
Pelosi later expounded on this sentiment in a heartfelt video posted to social media.
"It is with a grateful heart that I thank you for being here, coming together this morning," she said, thanking her supporters for their "kind words" and "good wishes for Paul."
"It’s just so tragic how it happened. But nonetheless we have to be optimistic," she added, noting that her longtime love was "surrounded by family so that’s a wonderful thing."
