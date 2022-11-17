House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Announces She Will Not Seek Congressional Leadership Role, Ending Two Decade Tenure

The end of an era! Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed she would be stepping down as Congress' top Democrat, opting not to run for a House leadership position after Republicans narrowly nabbed Congress in this month’s midterm elections.

DONALD TRUMP AVOWS TO 'END CRAZY NANCY PELOSI’S POLITICAL CAREER' WEEKS AFTER HER HUSBAND'S VIOLENT ATTACK

On Thursday, November 17, Pelosi — who was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1987 — shared that while she planned on remaining in Congress, she would no longer serve as one of Congress’ top Democrats, switching her focus to mentoring younger lawmakers, per