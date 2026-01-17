Article continues below advertisement

Beyoncé has officially joined the ranks of billionaires, turning decades of creative control, ownership and cultural timing into a fortune built almost entirely on her own terms – and OK! has the inside track of how she boosted her fortune.

Source: MEGA Beyoncé joined the billionaire's club.

The musician, entrepreneur and mother-of-three, 44, was estimated at the end of last year to be worth $1 billion, making her only the fifth music artist to reach billionaire status, alongside her husband Jay-Z and fellow performers Rihanna and Taylor Swift. And insiders tell us Beyoncé's financial ascent has been driven not by endorsement-heavy shortcuts, but by ownership, touring power and long-term strategy. But in a 2024 interview, Beyoncé reflected on the personal cost of that journey.

Source: MEGA The star said she 'worked harder than anyone I know.'

"I am proud of what I have been able to do, but I also recognize the sacrifices–mine and my family's," she said. "There was a time when I was pushing myself to meet unrealistic deadlines, while not taking the time to enjoy the benefits of why I was working so hard. There aren't many of us from the late 1990s who were taught to focus on mental health." She added: "I've paid my dues a hundred times over. I have worked harder than anyone I know. And now I work smarter." A pivotal shift came in 2010, when Beyoncé launched Parkwood Entertainment, bringing management, production and creative oversight in-house.

Source: MEGA In 2010, the performer launched Parkwood Entertainment.

The move allowed her to retain greater profits from her catalog, visual albums, documentaries and live performances, while maintaining tight creative control. Since then, touring has become the engine of her wealth. The powerhouse's 2023 Renaissance Tour grossed nearly $580 million, while the 2025 Cowboy Carter Tour added another $400 million to her bank balance, making it the highest-grossing country tour on record. Forbes estimates she earned as much as $148 million before taxes in 2025 alone.

Source: MEGA The musician's 2023 Renaissance Tour grossed nearly $580 million.

The artistic and historical framing of Cowboy Carter also underscored Beyoncé's broader mission. Explaining the album's title, she said: "I wanted everyone to take a minute to research the word cowboy. History is often told by the victors. And American history? It's been rewritten endlessly." Beyoncé continued: "Up to a quarter of all cowboys were Black. The cowboy was named after slaves who handled the cows. The word cowboy comes from those who were called boys, never given the respect they deserved." Her business ventures have mirrored that focus on legacy. In early 2024, Beyoncé launched haircare brand Cécred with her mother, Tina Knowles, a former cosmetologist. Reflecting on her upbringing, Beyoncé said: "It was in her salon that I realized my dreams of being a performer." She recalled telling her mother she wanted to follow in the footsteps of an opera-singer client, adding: "So much of the fabric of who I am came from her salon."