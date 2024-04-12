Jay-Z and Beyoncé 'Work Hard' on Their Marriage After Bumps in the Road: 'They're in a Healthier Place'
Jay-Z and Beyoncé are still a united force.
After the "Lemonade" artist, 42, alluded to the "Empire State of Mind" rapper's alleged infidelities in her music, Jay-Z, 54, has been more than happy to comply with anything Beyoncé says to ensure their marriage stays strong.
"Jay’s ultimately very grateful that she didn’t give up on him back in the day," claimed an insider close to the couple, who share daughter Blue Ivy, 12, as well as twins Rumi and Sir, 6,
"He shows his respect by following her rules. He used to go out with the boys all the time but that’s off-limits. And Beyoncé doesn’t like him having one-on-ones with his female talent," the source added.
"They work hard at making their marriage work, and they’re in a healthier place since Beyoncé put her foot down," the insider claimed of the "Love on Top" musician laying down the lay with her spouse.
Beyoncé, who wed Jay-Z in 2008, recently showed just how devoted she is to the businessman while accepting the iHeartRadio Innovator Award, as she called him "my rock, my best friend" and fawned over their "beautiful" kids, who she said continue "to be my inspiration and my biggest blessing."
The public speculation about the record producer stepping out on their romance came to a head when Beyoncé's sister, Solange, 37, was seen attacking Jay-Z in an elevator after the Met Gala in 2014. The diva later seemingly confirmed the rumors in her 2016 album Lemonade.
As OK! previously reported, the power couple went through another rough patch in which the Dreamgirls actress reportedly reminded the father-of-three about his alleged infidelity. "Her bringing up the cheating is like sticking it to him. It’s like he’ll never live it down," a source explained.
"But she would never leave him — they’ve built an empire together, and there’s too much at stake," the insider continued of the duo, who are worth a reported $3.3 billion combined.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"They’re one of those couples who are worth more together than apart," the source admitted. "So whatever tension there may be behind closed doors, they seem to go out of their way to not let the public see it."
Star spoke to sources close to Jay-Z and Beyoncé.