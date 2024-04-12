Jay-Z and Beyoncé 'Work Hard' on Their Marriage After Bumps in the Road: 'They're in a Healthier Place'

The public speculation about the record producer stepping out on their romance came to a head when Beyoncé's sister, Solange, 37, was seen attacking Jay-Z in an elevator after the Met Gala in 2014. The diva later seemingly confirmed the rumors in her 2016 album Lemonade.

As OK! previously reported, the power couple went through another rough patch in which the Dreamgirls actress reportedly reminded the father-of-three about his alleged infidelity. "Her bringing up the cheating is like sticking it to him. It’s like he’ll never live it down," a source explained.

"But she would never leave him — they’ve built an empire together, and there’s too much at stake," the insider continued of the duo, who are worth a reported $3.3 billion combined.