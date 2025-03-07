How Fat Joe Became a Successful Entrepreneur After Coming From 'Nothing': 'You Gotta Fight for It'

"I come from nothing, but when you come for nothing, man, the world is yours," Joe admits after being born and raised in the Bronx by parents of Puerto Rican and Cuban descent. "You gotta fight for it, you know, and never give up. I don't believe the hustle ever stops no matter how well off you are, how good you are doing. A true entrepreneur will keep pushing and pushing toward success."

"It's all about how hard you want to work, how aggressive you want to push," the "All the Way Up" rapper declares while encouraging aspiring businessmen and women to strive for greatness.