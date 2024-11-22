or
Kim Kardashian Goes Braless and Wears Glasses as She Shares Update on Her Law School Journey in Sultry Selfie

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a sultry selfie while updating fans about her law school journey.

Nov. 22 2024, Published 9:12 a.m. ET

Kim Kardashian gave fans a glimpse inside her law school journey with a new sultry selfie.

In the snap, posted to Instagram on Thursday, November 21, Kardashian went braless while wearing glasses and playfully holding a pen near her lips.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram
She simply captioned the snap, “Law school.”

The post quickly garnered attention, with fans flooding the comments section.

“The most beautiful lawyer I have ever seen,” one admirer wrote.

Another gushed, “Brains and beauty ❤️🔥,” while a third quipped, “From Kim to Kimberly.”

A fourth fan chimed in, writing, “Kimberly is [that] you?”

Even her sister Khloé Kardashian couldn’t resist joining in on the conversation, writing, “I love a MILFY lawyer.”

Kim, who shares four childrenNorth, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6 and Psalm, 5 — with ex-husband Kanye West, revealed her journey toward a law degree in 2018 when she started a four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm, which specializes in criminal justice reform.

In 2021, the SKIMS founder reached a major milestone by passing the "baby bar" exam, a half-day test that law students in California must pass to continue their legal studies and eventually sit for the California Bar Examination.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

In December 2021, Kim Kardashian celebrated a major milestone by passing California's 'baby bar' exam.

“For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me,” Kim posted on social media at the time. “I failed this exam three times in two years, but I got back up each time, studied harder, and tried again until I did it!”

“10-hour days, daily 4-hour Zooms, and in-person practice tests week after week. We did it!” she added.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Despite her busy schedule as a media mogul and mother, she is still dedicated to becoming a lawyer.

Despite her determination, Kim faced criticism from those who doubted her career shift.

“I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case,” she expressed in another post years back. “One person actually said I should ‘stay in my lane.’”

“I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals,” she continued. “You can create your own lanes, just as I am.”

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian secured clemency for Alice Marie Johnson, a nonviolent offender, in 2018.

Ultimately, Kim encouraged others to follow their dreams. “Bottom line is: don’t ever give up. Even when you’re holding on by a thread, you can do it! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side,” Kim penned in a separate post.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian often credits her late father, Robert Kardashian, as an inspiration for her legal ambitions.

Amid her early success, the aspiring lawyer reflected on how her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr. — a renowned attorney — would feel about her following in his footsteps.

"I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner," she said. "I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn't pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!"

In 2019, reports claimed Kim, 44, was waiting to be hired by Robert Shapiro.

"Once she passes the bar, she'll always have a job at my law firm," the 76-year-old reportedly said. "I think she'll be a sensational lawyer. Look what she did with the President of the United States. She got somebody right out of jail," he said of Alice Johnson, who was imprisoned for 22 years for a nonviolent offense.

For now, Kim has stayed active in the criminal justice system, most recently visiting brothers Lyle Menendez and Erik Menendez, who are currently serving life sentences for the 1989 murder of their parents, José and Kitty Menendez.

