How Much Weight Did Russell Crowe Lose? Actor Reveals the Staggering Number of Pounds He Shed After Cutting Out Alcohol

Article continues below advertisement

Russell Crowe divulged the details of his dramatic weight loss. In an episode of Joe Rogan's podcast on Wednesday, November 5, the actor revealed that he shed over 57 pounds in just one year. Crowe's body transformation is due to a combination of injections and cutting back on alcohol — even though he still treats himself to a drink every once in a while.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: PowerfulJRE/YouTube Russell Crowe appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast.

The Gladiator alum said that when he completed his latest film, Nuremberg, he weighed 126 kilos (277 pounds). "I'm 100.9 now," Crowe declared, which equates to 222 pounds.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: PowerfulJRE/YouTube Russell Crowe got injections to reduce inflammation.

He utilized healthcare company Way2Well to aid in his weight-loss journey. With the help of the platform, he received injections to help recover from injuries he's faced in taxing roles from over the years. "I'm not really across the science, but the real benefit I'm getting from these into my shoulders, my knees and also IVs, is that it's calmed down my body's inflammation," the star explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: PowerfulJRE/YouTube Russell Crowe cut back on alcohol.

Elsewhere in Thursday's interview, Rogan asked Crowe, "What's more addictive, alcohol or gambling?" The 61-year-old pointed out that as a society, "we normalize both drinking and wagering," but "we never look at the damage they cause." "I'm a big proponent for having a drink - it's my cultural heritage and as a working class man, it's my godd--- right, Joe," he laughed. "But as you get older, there are certain things you start to learn about your capacities." Now that he is older, one night a week of "fun" is "plenty." "If I decide to have a glass of wine with dinner, it's going to be a really nice wine," he added. "I try not to have casual drinks, now. [As in] having a drink for the sake of it."

Article continues below advertisement

Russell Crowe Doesn't Want to 'Ruin' His Life by Marrying Britney Theriot

Source: MEGA Russell Crowe has been dating Britney Theriot for five years.

Crowe's comments about his weight loss come just days after he confessed he has no plans to marry his girlfriend of five years, Britney Theriot. "All these reports coming out that Britney and I are engaged, and I'm going to get married again? No," he clarified on the Sunday, November 2, episode of 60 Minutes Australia. "My life is joyous and happy, why ruin that with a wedding?"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Russell Crowe was previously married to Danielle Spencer.