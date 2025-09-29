Russell Crowe Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss at Zurich Film Festival: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Russell Crowe made a big impression over the weekend when he stepped out at the Zurich Film Festival looking noticeably slimmer. The 61-year-old actor was in Switzerland on Saturday, September 27, to accept the prestigious Golden Eye Award for Lifetime Achievement. The honor was presented during a special screening of his latest film, Nuremberg. In the pic, he was dressed in a sharp navy suit, looking confident and relaxed as he waved to fans before taking the stage to accept his award.

Source: @LadyBlackBird0/X; @rebellevague/X Russell Crowe showed off a slimmer look at the Zurich Film Festival.

The new flick, based on Jack El-Hai’s nonfiction book The Nazi and the Psychiatrist, centers on the aftermath of WWII. Crowe takes on the role of Hermann Goering, the second-ranking Nazi leader, who plays a chilling psychological game with a psychiatrist, portrayed by Rami Malek.

Source: @LadyBlackBird0/X The actor accepted the Golden Eye Award for Lifetime Achievement in Switzerland.

“You can't play a character like this and not walk away, at the end of the day, feeling things that maybe shake you about what went down,” Crowe said of doing the movie.

🌟 @russellcrowe was honored at #ZFF2025 with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding career. Alongside director James Vanderbilt, he presented their new film NUREMBERG to the Zurich audience.



📸 Andreas Rentz #zurichfilmfestival #russellcrowe pic.twitter.com/BKZQvmM4KM — Zurich Film Festival (@zurichfilmfest) September 27, 2025 Source: @zurichfilmfest/X

On the red carpet, Crowe, whose performance drew a lengthy standing ovation at TIFF, kept it sleek in a black tailored suit with a matching shirt, skipping the tie for a more relaxed vibe. The Gladiator star topped the look with bold red-tinted sunglasses. By his side, Theriot stunned in a silver satin slip dress with a floral print, pairing it with metallic heels and soft waves for a romantic touch.

Source: MEGA The actor's girlfriend, Britney Theriot, encouraged the star's health transformation, an insider said.

Theriot has played a big role in Crowe’s health transformation, according to insiders. “[His weight] was getting to a point where it was endangering his health, so she finally had to step up and say something to him,” a source revealed.

Instead of restricting his food intake, Crowe focused on making lifestyle changes. “He didn’t want to go on a super calorie-restricted diet, so instead he’s been focused on eating really clean healthy foods, lots of lean protein and fresh veggies and fruits,” the insider explained.

Source: MEGA Russell Crowe has lost about 30 pounds by eating healthier, cutting back on alcohol and working with a trainer.

Crowe also cut back on alcohol — reserving it for special occasions — and began training with a personal coach. “He’s lost a good 30 pounds at this point, but he’s still hoping to drop another 20 pounds to get back to a healthier weight,” the source shared. “It’s not really about how he looks, this is about his overall health and making sure he’s around for many years to come,” they added. “But, of course, he wants to look his best when he walks down the aisle and that means getting rid of his belly!”