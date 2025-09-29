Russell Crowe Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss at Zurich Film Festival: Photos
Sept. 29 2025, Published 9:05 a.m. ET
Russell Crowe made a big impression over the weekend when he stepped out at the Zurich Film Festival looking noticeably slimmer.
The 61-year-old actor was in Switzerland on Saturday, September 27, to accept the prestigious Golden Eye Award for Lifetime Achievement. The honor was presented during a special screening of his latest film, Nuremberg. In the pic, he was dressed in a sharp navy suit, looking confident and relaxed as he waved to fans before taking the stage to accept his award.
The new flick, based on Jack El-Hai’s nonfiction book The Nazi and the Psychiatrist, centers on the aftermath of WWII. Crowe takes on the role of Hermann Goering, the second-ranking Nazi leader, who plays a chilling psychological game with a psychiatrist, portrayed by Rami Malek.
“You can't play a character like this and not walk away, at the end of the day, feeling things that maybe shake you about what went down,” Crowe said of doing the movie.
The moment follows another buzz-worthy appearance earlier this month.
On September 7, Crowe walked the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival with longtime girlfriend Britney Theriot for the premiere of Nuremberg. His leaner frame was just as noticeable then, turning heads all over again.
On the red carpet, Crowe, whose performance drew a lengthy standing ovation at TIFF, kept it sleek in a black tailored suit with a matching shirt, skipping the tie for a more relaxed vibe. The Gladiator star topped the look with bold red-tinted sunglasses. By his side, Theriot stunned in a silver satin slip dress with a floral print, pairing it with metallic heels and soft waves for a romantic touch.
Theriot has played a big role in Crowe’s health transformation, according to insiders.
“[His weight] was getting to a point where it was endangering his health, so she finally had to step up and say something to him,” a source revealed.
Instead of restricting his food intake, Crowe focused on making lifestyle changes.
“He didn’t want to go on a super calorie-restricted diet, so instead he’s been focused on eating really clean healthy foods, lots of lean protein and fresh veggies and fruits,” the insider explained.
Crowe also cut back on alcohol — reserving it for special occasions — and began training with a personal coach.
“He’s lost a good 30 pounds at this point, but he’s still hoping to drop another 20 pounds to get back to a healthier weight,” the source shared.
“It’s not really about how he looks, this is about his overall health and making sure he’s around for many years to come,” they added. “But, of course, he wants to look his best when he walks down the aisle and that means getting rid of his belly!”
Through it all, Theriot’s support hasn’t wavered.
“Britney loves him at any size,” the insider concluded.