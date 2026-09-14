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Howard Stern Addresses Toxic Workplace Claims as He Returns to Radio: 'If You Think I'm a Scumbag, You're Probably Right'

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Source: MEGA

Howard Stern discussed claims that his radio show is a hostile work environment.

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Sept. 14 2026, Published 1:57 p.m. ET

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Howard Stern broke his silence on claims he created a hostile work environment when he returned to the radio for a new season premiere of his eponymous show on Monday, September 14.

“I’ve never had a summer where I was treated so well in the press,” the comedian, 72, joked on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

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Source: THE HOWARD STERN SHOW/YOUTUBE

Howard Stern premiered a new season of his eponymous Sirius XM show on September 14.

“It was so positive. I can’t believe it,” Stern went on. “I can’t tell you how many different people have called me a scumbag.”

On August 7, The Sun published a report alleging his staff had been told to not speak to him at company parties, and that women were instructed to wear heels at work.

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Howard Stern Recently Signed a Deal With HBO Max

image of Howard stern
Source: MEGA

Howard Stern clarified what his wife, Beth, said in a recent interview with 'Daily Mail.'

“They they want to wear heels at work, so they come to work in their sneakers, and then they change out of them…I don’t f------ know, or maybe it’s because the day we have guests, we all dress nicer like every other f------ media organization?” Stern seethed.

He then clarified his wife, Beth Stern, was not “defending him” during her interview with Daily Mail shared on September 10.

The shock jock claimed Beth, 54, was reacting to the publication's inquiry about his recent HBO Max deal. Howard signed a contract with the streamer recently that noted they will release a film version of his three-hour radio show once a week on Thursdays.

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image of Howard stern
Source: MEGA

Howard Stern and his wife, Beth, were sued by a former staffer earlier this year.

“They interpreted it some other way. They wrote just something they wanted to write and said that she was defending me,” Howard added. “When did I ever need a defense?…If you think I’m a scumbag, you’re probably right," he said.

During her chat with Daily Mail earlier this month, Beth called her husband's deal with HBO Max a "win-win" situation.

“Oh my gosh, it’s such a wonderful [decision]. Go Howard!” the model effused. “It’s actually great for me because he’s now only going to start working one day a week."

“So I get more Howard at home. And he gets to still be connected to the world," she said.

Howard Stern Also Did Not Discuss His Show's Mass Layoffs

image of Howard stern
Source: MEGA

Howard Stern signed a contract with HBO Max recently.

The Private Parts star also didn't address the mass staff layoffs during Monday's show. It was reported back in July Howard would be terminating around a dozen employees from his SiriusXM production.

In April, Howard and Beth were also sued by their former executive assistant, Leslie Kuhn, who accused them of creating a toxic work environment.

According to court documents, Leslie described the “immense pressure” of managing the couple's Hamptons home. She alleged Howard’s production company, One Twelve, showed her a nondisclosure agreement she denies signing. On July 30, her case against the Sterns was dismissed.

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