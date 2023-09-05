OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Howard Stern
OK LogoNEWS

Howard Stern Claims He Never Got Invited to Jimmy Buffett's House in Florida Because He Made Rude Remarks About His Music

howardstern jimmy buffett pp
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 5 2023, Published 1:02 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Howard Stern revealed one of the reasons why he most likely never met Jimmy Buffett over the years.

A few days after the singer died following a battle with skin cancer, Stern spoke about his legacy.

Article continues below advertisement

“The guy loved the outdoor life. He loved being outdoors. And guess what killed him? Skin cancer,” Stern said. “That’s f------ up. He had a rare skin cancer," Stern said.

jimmybuffett
Source: mega

Jimmy Buffett died on September 1.

Article continues below advertisement

“He was wild, you know, like, he was very interesting,” Stern's co-host Robin Quivers said. “They said that some friend invited him down to the Florida Keys and he went down there and the moment he saw that land and sea. He said, ‘Well, I know whatever I do — This lifestyle has to fit around it.'”

“I plan my life around suffering and sitting the house. I only enjoy that,” Stern replied.

The radio star then noted that even though Buffett lived near him in the Sunshine State, they never got the chance to meet one another.

“I always thought I was going to run into that guy because he lives out by me. He knew a lot of the same people that I was hanging out with. And I was always waiting for an invite to Jimmy Buffett’s house because he invited a whole bunch of famous dudes and stuff that I knew,” Stern said.

“But then I was just thinking the other day. I think I didn’t meet him because probably I said like, s----- stuff about his music on the radio. I guess he might be took offense to that. I wasn’t a big parrot head. I mean, I don’t know. I don’t mean this in any disparaging way. He seems like a real nice guy. And anyone who can make a hit song I admire, but I wasn’t really into Margaritaville. I guess, I don’t like it. You know, it doesn’t move me in the way that music normally does. It’s a catchy tune, though,” he continued.

MORE ON:
Howard Stern
Article continues below advertisement
howardstern
Source: mega

Howard Stern thought he would meet Jimmy Buffett one day.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

As OK! previously reported, Buffett, 76, died over the weekend, his family confirmed.

"Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music, and dogs," the announcement read. "He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.