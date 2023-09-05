Howard Stern Claims He Never Got Invited to Jimmy Buffett's House in Florida Because He Made Rude Remarks About His Music

The radio star then noted that even though Buffett lived near him in the Sunshine State, they never got the chance to meet one another.

“I always thought I was going to run into that guy because he lives out by me. He knew a lot of the same people that I was hanging out with. And I was always waiting for an invite to Jimmy Buffett’s house because he invited a whole bunch of famous dudes and stuff that I knew,” Stern said.

“But then I was just thinking the other day. I think I didn’t meet him because probably I said like, s----- stuff about his music on the radio. I guess he might be took offense to that. I wasn’t a big parrot head. I mean, I don’t know. I don’t mean this in any disparaging way. He seems like a real nice guy. And anyone who can make a hit song I admire, but I wasn’t really into Margaritaville. I guess, I don’t like it. You know, it doesn’t move me in the way that music normally does. It’s a catchy tune, though,” he continued.