Howard Stern Claims He Never Got Invited to Jimmy Buffett's House in Florida Because He Made Rude Remarks About His Music
Howard Stern revealed one of the reasons why he most likely never met Jimmy Buffett over the years.
A few days after the singer died following a battle with skin cancer, Stern spoke about his legacy.
“The guy loved the outdoor life. He loved being outdoors. And guess what killed him? Skin cancer,” Stern said. “That’s f------ up. He had a rare skin cancer," Stern said.
“He was wild, you know, like, he was very interesting,” Stern's co-host Robin Quivers said. “They said that some friend invited him down to the Florida Keys and he went down there and the moment he saw that land and sea. He said, ‘Well, I know whatever I do — This lifestyle has to fit around it.'”
“I plan my life around suffering and sitting the house. I only enjoy that,” Stern replied.
The radio star then noted that even though Buffett lived near him in the Sunshine State, they never got the chance to meet one another.
“I always thought I was going to run into that guy because he lives out by me. He knew a lot of the same people that I was hanging out with. And I was always waiting for an invite to Jimmy Buffett’s house because he invited a whole bunch of famous dudes and stuff that I knew,” Stern said.
“But then I was just thinking the other day. I think I didn’t meet him because probably I said like, s----- stuff about his music on the radio. I guess he might be took offense to that. I wasn’t a big parrot head. I mean, I don’t know. I don’t mean this in any disparaging way. He seems like a real nice guy. And anyone who can make a hit song I admire, but I wasn’t really into Margaritaville. I guess, I don’t like it. You know, it doesn’t move me in the way that music normally does. It’s a catchy tune, though,” he continued.
As OK! previously reported, Buffett, 76, died over the weekend, his family confirmed.
"Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music, and dogs," the announcement read. "He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."