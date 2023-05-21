Ouch! Howard Stern's Best Insults Over the Years: King Charles, Donald Trump and More

Also on the Monday, May 8, episode of Stern's radio show he insulted former president Trump for his comments about E. Jean Carroll, who the ex-commander-in-chief was recently found liable for sexually abusing. During the trial, footage of the 76-year-old being asked about the Access Hollywood video that resurfaced in 2016 in relation to his treatment of women.

Stern insulted the father-of-five for his comments about the old footage suggesting that Trump was digging his own gave.

"I know you’re gonna bash me for this — some of you in the audience. I know there are still Trumpies out there. After you watch that deposition — I don’t know if you’ve ever been deposed. I have. You kind of know to just answer honestly and minimally," he explained.

"I’m a lawyer, I’m like, I just told him to shut his f****** mouth. I just had a conversation with the guy," Stern said. "I mean, what is he doing? The f*** is he doing?" Stern said.