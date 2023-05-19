Jimmy Buffett Cancels Concert After Being Hospitalized for 'Issues That Needed Immediate Attention'

"These few words from Mark Twain about life changes seemed perfect to pass on at this time. 'Challenges,' he said, 'make life interesting, however overcoming them is what makes life meaningful,'" the 76-year-old began his message to "faithful fans."

"I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all," the guitarist revealed. "Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California 'winter tour' and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston. I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention."