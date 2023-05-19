Jimmy Buffett Cancels Concert After Being Hospitalized for 'Issues That Needed Immediate Attention'
Musician Jimmy Buffett was forced to cancel his Saturday, May 20, concert in Charleston, SC, just a few days beforehand.
On May 18, the singer revealed via Twitter that he had to postpone the show due to a medical condition, though he kept the details of his problems vague.
"These few words from Mark Twain about life changes seemed perfect to pass on at this time. 'Challenges,' he said, 'make life interesting, however overcoming them is what makes life meaningful,'" the 76-year-old began his message to "faithful fans."
"I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all," the guitarist revealed. "Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California 'winter tour' and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston. I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention."
The "Margaritaville" crooner quipped "growing old is not for sissies," but promised that when he's back on his feet, he'll be heading to perform "in the land of She-Crab soup."
"You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a toe headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico," Buffet concluded. "Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, 'NOT YET!'"
The star previously canceled multiple shows due to medical issues in September 2022, but the details of the situation were unclear back then as well.
"Due to health issues and brief hospitalization, Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the rest of the year," a statement on his social media pages read at the time. "On doctor’s orders, he must take this time to recuperate and heal. Jimmy looks forward to getting back on stage next year."
The singer endured a serious scare while on stage in 2011, as he fell off and lost consciousness for a few minutes. Fortunately, he was discharged from the hospital the next day.