Music Legend Jimmy Buffett Dead at Age 76
Music icon Jimmy Buffett has died at age 76.
In an official statement shared on the "'Margaritaville" singer's official website, his family, friends and loved ones confirmed the end of Buffett's legendary life.
"Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music, and dogs," the announcement read. "He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."
Although the cause of the businessman's death is unclear, Buffett scaled down his work commitments and was forced to reschedule several concerts earlier this year.
"These few words from Mark Twain about life changes seemed perfect to pass on at this time. 'Challenges,' he said, 'make life interesting, however overcoming them is what makes life meaningful," Buffett penned in a heartfelt social media post to his fans in May.
"I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all," the guitarist continued. "Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California 'winter tour' and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston. I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention."
Buffet quipped that "growing old is not for sissies," but vowed that when he made a full recovery, he'd be heading to perform "in the land of She-Crab soup."
"You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a toe headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico," Buffet ended the post. "Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, 'NOT YET!"
Buffett is survived by his longtime wife, Jane Slagsvol, whom he wed in 1977, along with their three children: Savannah Buffett, Sarah Buffett and Cameron Buffett.