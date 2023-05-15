Howard Stern Defends Donald Trump's Controversial Town Hall: 'It Was Really Entertaining'

“Everyone had their tits in a twist over Trump being on there, and the audience was like laughing and, you know, cheering him on, and a lot of people got upset about it,” Stern said. “I don’t know, I thought it was f******* — really fucking interesting and entertaining. I’m pretty sure anybody who didn’t like Trump hated him even more after that.”

“I mean, his fans love him. I thought it was an interesting thing to watch it. I do think, however, they should have all the candidates if they want,” Stern continued, as he named Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis.