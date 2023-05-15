OK Magazine
Howard Stern Defends Donald Trump's Controversial Town Hall: 'It Was Really Entertaining'

By:

May 15 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

While most people were enraged over Donald Trump's town hall, Howard Stern took a different approach.

On the Monday edition of The Howard Stern Show, the radio personality shared his thoughts on the chit-chat, which aired on May 10 on CNN.

“Everyone had their tits in a twist over Trump being on there, and the audience was like laughing and, you know, cheering him on, and a lot of people got upset about it,” Stern said. “I don’t know, I thought it was f******* — really fucking interesting and entertaining. I’m pretty sure anybody who didn’t like Trump hated him even more after that.”

“I mean, his fans love him. I thought it was an interesting thing to watch it. I do think, however, they should have all the candidates if they want,” Stern continued, as he named Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis.

But Stern, 69, had one bon to pick: he wasn't pleased with the audience.

“I thought it was really weird when they were laughing at the woman who just won a sexual assault case. I thought that was really f****** strange. But some of those people in the audience looked a little bizarre, if you know what I mean. Like, maybe one or two had some issues at birth, but I don’t know,” Stern noted, referring to E. Jean Carroll’s case in which Trump was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation last week.

As OK! previously reported, Trump told a slew of lies during the conversation with Kaitlan Collins, including how he didn't lose the 2020 election.

"It's a shame what happened," he later said, referring to President Joe Biden. "It's a very sad thing for our country. Our country has gone to hell. If you take a look at our boarders, our military has been bad, you look at what's happened to inflation. It's destroying our country. In many ways we've become a third world country."

Despite the outrage, Trump actually praised CNN.

“People are criticizing CNN for giving me a Forum to tell the TRUTH,” Trump wrote on his platform Truth Social on Thursday, May 11. “I believe it was a very smart thing that they did, with Sky High Ratings that they haven’t seen in a very long time. It was by far the biggest Show of the night, the week, and the month!”

