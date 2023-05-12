Donald Trump Praises CNN 'for Giving Me a Forum to Tell the Truth' After Town Hall, Claims the Ratings Were 'Sky High'

Donald Trump actually had some nice kind words to say about CNN after they broadcasted his town hall on May 10.

“People are criticizing CNN for giving me a Forum to tell the TRUTH,” Trump wrote on his platform Truth Social on Thursday, May 11. “I believe it was a very smart thing that they did, with Sky High Ratings that they haven’t seen in a very long time. It was by far the biggest Show of the night, the week, and the month!”