Donald Trump Praises CNN 'for Giving Me a Forum to Tell the Truth' After Town Hall, Claims the Ratings Were 'Sky High'
Donald Trump actually had some nice kind words to say about CNN after they broadcasted his town hall on May 10.
“People are criticizing CNN for giving me a Forum to tell the TRUTH,” Trump wrote on his platform Truth Social on Thursday, May 11. “I believe it was a very smart thing that they did, with Sky High Ratings that they haven’t seen in a very long time. It was by far the biggest Show of the night, the week, and the month!”
“The Radical Left screamed, ‘Take it down, take it down,’ during the Show, because they saw that I was making so many important points on the Border, Energy Independence, the Afghanistan Catastrophe, Inflation, the Economy, Russia/Ukraine, and so much more,” he continued. “Many minds were changed on Wednesday night by listening to Common Sense, and sheer ‘Brilliance.'”
During the 70-minute chat, Trump, 76, made several claims, including how he didn't lose the 2020 election.
"We did fantastically," he claimed of the results. "We got twelve million more votes than in 2016. We did better in that election."
"Most people understand what happened. It was a rigged election and it was a shame what we had to go through," he continued. "People all over the world looked at it and they saw exactly what everyone else saw."
Though CNN star Kaitlan Collins tried to step in and tell him he was factually incorrect, Trump continued to rant and even picked at President Joe Biden.
"It's a shame what happened," he said. "It's a very sad thing for our country. Our country has gone to hell. If you take a look at our boarders, our military has been bad, you look at what's happened to inflation. It's destroying our country. In many ways we've become a third world country."
When asked about the January 6 Capitol riot, he defended his actions and said he didn't do anything wrong.
"We have to have honest elections in our country," he later said. "January 6 had to do with the fact that hundreds of thousands of people, and you don't see the pictures very often, a lot of the people here probably were there."
"That was prior to the walk down to the Capitol building, and I've spoken to hundreds of thousands of people, and I've never spoken to a crowd as large as this," he stated. "And that was because they thought the election was rigged, and they were there proud. They were there with love in their heart. That was an unbelievable... and it was a beautiful day."