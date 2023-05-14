Govenor Ron DeSantis Takes Dig at Donald Trump at Iowa Event, Urges Supporters to 'Reject the Culture of Losing'
Ron DeSantis threw some shade!
On Saturday, May 13, the Florida governor subtly took a jab at former president Donald Trump at his Iowa event. The 44-year-old republican has been rumored to be Trump’s biggest contender for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election.
"Governing is not about entertaining. Governing is not about building a brand or talking on social media and virtue signaling," he stated at his fundraising event in Sioux Center. "It’s ultimately about winning and producing results."
"We must reject the culture of losing that has impacted our party in recent years. The time for excuses is over," he added, seemingly alluding to the 76-year-old’s loss against Biden in 2020.
"If we get distracted, if we focus the election on the past or on other side issues, then I think the Democrats are going to beat us again," DeSantis added, who will likely announce his candidacy for presidency any day now.
The father-of-three treated his remarks similar to a pre-campaign speech by discussing federal issues such as immigration. He told the room of supporters that he would "immediately" close down the southern border due to the crisis caused by Title 42 ending.
He then promised to fight against "transgender ideology" in schools and pledged to eradicate gender reassignment surgery for children. He also touched on the many social issues he’s addressed in Florida, including his ongoing brawl against Disney.
Though DeSantis was clearly slamming Trump in his remarks, he never named the ex-commander-in-chief, who endorsed the Florida native in his 2019 gubernatorial race.
While DeSantis kept Trump’s name out of his mouth, the father-of-five recently bashed DeSantis by name.
"Florida has the Sun & the Ocean, and was GREAT long before I put Ron there," Trump wrote on social media in April. "The semi-elite 'No Growthers' are considering sending Ron to the great Walter Reed Medical Center for an emergency personality transplant. His poll numbers are crashing!"
In March Trump took another dig at DeSantis. "Now that Ron DeSanctimonious is finally admitting he’s in the Race by beginning to fight back, and now that his Polls have crashed so he has no other choice," he claimed.
"He is, for a Republican, an average governor, he got 1.2 million less Votes in Florida than me. Florida has been successful for many years, long before I put Ron there — It’s amazing what Ocean and Sunshine will do!" Trump added.