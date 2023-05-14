Govenor Ron DeSantis Takes Dig at Donald Trump at Iowa Event, Urges Supporters to 'Reject the Culture of Losing'

"Governing is not about entertaining. Governing is not about building a brand or talking on social media and virtue signaling," he stated at his fundraising event in Sioux Center. "It’s ultimately about winning and producing results."

"We must reject the culture of losing that has impacted our party in recent years. The time for excuses is over," he added, seemingly alluding to the 76-year-old’s loss against Biden in 2020.