Howard Stern Loves Being Called 'Woke': 'I Take That as a Compliment'
Howard Stern doesn't mind if his opinions rub some people the wrong way.
On the Monday, September 18, episode of The Howard Stern Show, the disc jockey referred to a fan video in which they said they were no longer supportive of the author because of his "woke" opinions.
"I hear that a lot, that I’m not good anymore because I’m woke," he told listeners. "By the way, I kind of take that as a compliment, that I’m woke."
"I’ll tell you how I feel about it," the star, 69, began. "To me, the opposite of woke is being asleep. And if woke means I can’t get behind Trump, which is what I think it means, or that I support people who want to be transgender or I’m for the vaccine, dude call me woke as you f------ want."
Stern doubled down on his support for the COVID-19 vaccine, sharing, "I’m not for stupidity, you know. I ran out Friday morning. I was over at CVS. Thank you, CVS. I went over there 9 a.m. and got myself that new vaccine for Covid."
"F------ science. This f------ country is so great," he quipped. "I am woke, m-----------, and I love it. I want to be awake. I want to read legitimate news sources."
"Here’s how woke I am. I believe the election was not rigged," the comedian continued, referring to Trump's debunked claims about the 2020 vote. "I am woke. I think that’s a compliment."
Stern has never shied away from bashing the former commander-in-chief, and unlike many, he was glad the businessman participated in CNN's Town Hall in May.
"Everyone had their t--- in a twist over Trump being on there, and the audience was like laughing and, you know, cheering him on, and a lot of people got upset about it. I don’t know, I thought it was f------ — really f------ interesting and entertaining," he confessed on his radio show afterwards. "I’m pretty sure anybody who didn’t like Trump hated him even more after that."
Stern's distaste for Trump, 77, is mutual, as evidenced by the latter's rant on Truth Social earlier this year.
"I have been noticing the fact that Howard Stern’s show has gone to H---, and so few people are listening—Used to be great, now it rates less than fair. It’s a sad thing to watch," he wrote. "When he loved 'Trump,' it was 'hot,' when he decided to go with Crooked Hillary [Clinton], his ratings world collapsed. Can’t believe they pay him so much money, but I hope he gets it!"
The media personality has also claimed he's thinking of running in an election against the ex-POTUS.
"I’ll beat his a--. I think I’m going to have to do my civic duty and run for president against Trump," he stated in the past. "I would just sit there and debate and playing that f------ clip of him f------ tying to fix the election over and over again. There’s no way I’d lose."
