Howard Stern made it clear that his interview with President Joe Biden, which aired on April 26, was not rehearsed.

“You’ve gotta f------- be kidding me! First of all, we controlled all the audio,” he said when responding to social media conspiracies that the president, 81, wore an earpiece during the hour-plus interview. “My whole goal was not to sit there and talk politics. I’m not into that. I don’t want to debate policy."

“My only agenda [was] I would like to get to know the president because I suspect he’s a very meaningful, very thoughtful guy,” he added.