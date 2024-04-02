'I Don't Understand Why It's a Hard Choice!': Hillary Clinton Defends 'Compassionate' Joe Biden as She Rages at 'Old' Donald Trump

"What do you say to voters who are upset that those are the two choices?" the host asked Clinton, referring to Biden and Trump.

“Get over yourself, those are the two choices," she replied. "You know, it’s kind of like, one is old and effective and compassionate, has a heart, and really cares about people, and one is old and has been charged with 91 felonies. I don’t understand why this is even a hard choice. Really. I don’t understand it. But we have to go through the election and hopefully people will realize what’s at stake because it’s an existential question. What kind of country we’re going to have, what kind of democracy we’re going to have — and people who blow that off are not paying attention, because it’s not like Trump, his enablers, his empowers, his allies are not telling us what they want to do. I mean, they’re pretty clear about what kind of country they want."