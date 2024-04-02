'I Don't Understand Why It's a Hard Choice!': Hillary Clinton Defends 'Compassionate' Joe Biden as She Rages at 'Old' Donald Trump
Hillary Clinton is making sure that President Joe Biden becomes president over Donald Trump.
The former first lady, 76, appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she was asked about the 2024 election.
"What do you say to voters who are upset that those are the two choices?" the host asked Clinton, referring to Biden and Trump.
“Get over yourself, those are the two choices," she replied. "You know, it’s kind of like, one is old and effective and compassionate, has a heart, and really cares about people, and one is old and has been charged with 91 felonies. I don’t understand why this is even a hard choice. Really. I don’t understand it. But we have to go through the election and hopefully people will realize what’s at stake because it’s an existential question. What kind of country we’re going to have, what kind of democracy we’re going to have — and people who blow that off are not paying attention, because it’s not like Trump, his enablers, his empowers, his allies are not telling us what they want to do. I mean, they’re pretty clear about what kind of country they want."
She continued, "Get out there. This is a that’s what this is really about. Get out there and vote."
This is hardly the first time Clinton has been team Biden. As OK! previously reported, she shared why it would not be good for the country to vote for Trump, 77.
"Somebody the other day said to me … 'Well, but, you know, Joe Biden's old.' I said, 'You know what, Joe Biden is old. Let's go ahead and accept the reality. Joe Biden is old," she said during an appearance on the Mornings with Zerlina radio show on SiriusXM in early March.
- Hillary Clinton Slams 'Dangerous' Donald Trump for Not Making Sense as 2024 Election Looms: 'Threatens Our Democracy'
- Hillary Clinton Gives Stark Warning to Take Donald Trump 'Literally and Seriously' Before 2024 Election: 'He Means What He Says'
- 'It's a Legitimate Issue': Hillary Clinton Addresses Concerns About Joe Biden's Old Age Ahead of 2024 Presidential Election
"So we have a contest between one candidate who's old but who's done an effective job and doesn't threaten our democracy. And we have another candidate who is old, barely makes sense when he talks, is dangerous, and threatens our democracy," she continued as she called out the businessman. "So, really, pick between your two old ones and figure out how you're going to save our democracy."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Clinton made it clear that whoever is running this country next needs to care about people.
"Because no matter where you stand on the political spectrum, you want to maintain freedom and the rule of law and protection for people's fundamental rights, or at least I used to think so," she stated.