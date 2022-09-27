Howie Mandel Admits He Has No Plans To Leave 'America's Got Talent': 'As Long As I Keep Getting An Invitation, I'll Show Up To The Party'

"Nobody really took cleaning seriously," he continues. "You hired somebody who had no expertise or no knowledge to go in and clean something. So if they go in and go into a restaurant and you see somebody spray disinfectant on a table, do you think they've really cleaned it? You have an antibacterial spray and put it on a table, don't wipe it right away. You need at least three to five seconds to kill the bacteria and let it sit on the table and then in straight strokes wipe it off."

Since everyone uses public restrooms and visits hotels and airports, Mandel expresses that it was a "great awakening" for him. "If you go into a public place and they have that sticker of ISSA on it, you know that the people who cleaned it knew what they were doing. Knowledge is the best weapon we have so we need to protect ourselves."

"I'm still the same germaphobe I was before COVID, but I'm more neurotic now. But I love learning these things," he concludes.