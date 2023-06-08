Hudson House Has Landed in Beverly Hills — Details on the New York City Inspired Eatery
Even though you're in California, Hudson House, which recently just opened its doors on West Sunset Boulevard, will make you feel like you've been whisked away to the East Coast with their seafood dishes and light and airy coastal environment.
The brightly-themed restaurant is a fun adult and family environment filled with upbeat vibes.
"I love the timeless sophistication of neighborhood restaurants in the West Village so I wanted to pull an East Coast feel into the space. There is a warmth our leather booths, artwork and our raw bar add to the atmosphere. Guests will enjoy Hudson House as a sophisticated alternative to Beverly Hills classics such as the Polo Lounge," Hudson House Founder Hunter Pond exclusively tells OK! in a statement.
Whether you stop in for lunch, brunch or dinner, there's a few dishes that can't be missed, including the "Big Brother" Lobster Roll, The Cheeseburger, the raw bar specializing in East Coast oysters, the Spicy Salmon Crispy Rice — or if you're feeling adventurous, dive into the Seafood Bouquet, which comes with 18 chef's choice oysters, eight shrimp cocktail and seasonal accoutrements.
For cocktails, make sure to indulge in the "World's Coldest Martini" or the Frozen Bellini!
"We're an American, East Coast-style restaurant with influences from all over the world on our menu. You'll see all manner of fresh, simply prepared dishes. I maintain the natural flavor profiles by preparing things simply. From the bounty of the sea – raw and cooked options – to burgers, salads and composed dishes. The key is freshness. When a product is superior, it doesn't need to be doctored very much," Vandelay Chef James Douglas tells OK!.
The restaurant, which also has several locations in Texas, draws design inspiration from neighborhood restaurants populated throughout the West Village and Upper East Side of New York City. The prevalent use of white and unique colors pair well with all four seasons throughout the year, giving the restaurant a total Hamptons feel.
From the food to drinks, your stomach will be satisfied — and happy!
For more information, click here.