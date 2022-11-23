Playing The Field! Emily Ratajkowski Hangs With Former Flame DJ Orazio Rispo Despite Pete Davidson Romance Rumors

At the time, Ratajkowski was rumored to be involved with Brad Pitt, however, that flame seemed to fizzle out quickly, as Davidson swooped in to take his place.

BUILDING HER ROSTER? EMILY RATAJKOWSKI HINTS SHE'S DATING 'MULTIPLE' MEN & WOMEN AMID PETE DAVIDSON ROMANCE RUMORS

Ratajkowski and Davidson were first linked earlier this month when an insider claimed that the comedian had "his hands all over her" during a steamy date.

Not long after their first sighting, she was seen meeting up with the Saturday Night Live alum again to celebrate his birthday. While they seemingly attempted to keep their late-night meet up on the down-low, the flames were swarmed by paparazzi — leading them to reunite at Davidson's Brooklyn apartment.