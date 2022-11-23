Playing The Field! Emily Ratajkowski Hangs With Former Flame DJ Orazio Rispo Despite Pete Davidson Romance Rumors
Move over, Pete, the DJ is in town!
Emily Ratajkowski enjoyed a visit from her former fling DJ Orazio Rispo mere days after sparking romance rumors with Pete Davidson.
On Monday, November 21, Rispo attempted to dress incognito, wearing a head-to-toe black outfit, as he arrived at the model's West Village apartment in New York City. This time around, Ratajkowski managed to avoid paparazzi, with her former fling going under the radar during what appeared to be a late-night hangout.
The brunette bombshell was caught with Rispo nearly one month prior, having been photographed packing on the PDA during a romantic NYC date night.
At the time, Ratajkowski was rumored to be involved with Brad Pitt, however, that flame seemed to fizzle out quickly, as Davidson swooped in to take his place.
Ratajkowski and Davidson were first linked earlier this month when an insider claimed that the comedian had "his hands all over her" during a steamy date.
Not long after their first sighting, she was seen meeting up with the Saturday Night Live alum again to celebrate his birthday. While they seemingly attempted to keep their late-night meet up on the down-low, the flames were swarmed by paparazzi — leading them to reunite at Davidson's Brooklyn apartment.
Despite hanging out with her old flame again, the mother-of-one joined Davidson for a friendsgiving gathering right around the same time, as OK! reported.
Ratajkowski's confusing love triangle — or square — isn't much of a surprise, as the My Body author previously confirmed she wanted to play the field and date numerous people after her nasty divorce from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.
“I would be with multiple men, also some women as well. Everyone’s hot but in an interesting way," the stunning celebrity mouthed along to a pre-recorded TikTok sound while sitting in the backseat of a luxury vehicle just one day after spending the evening with Davidson.
Page Six reported Rispo outside of Ratajkowski's apartment.