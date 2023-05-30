Amy Robach Grips T.J. Holmes' Thigh During Dinner Date as Source Says Their 'Spark' Is 'More Than Just Sexual'
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' spark was hotter than the sun this holiday weekend, as they couldn't stop themselves from getting handsy during a romantic dinner date in Manhattan's West Village.
The scandalous stars kickstarted the summer season at Sevilla in New York City, enjoying their Memorial Day weekend at the Spanish dining establishment and sipping on wine.
Robach and Holmes tasted way more than their meal, as photos obtained by a news publication showed the dynamic duo passionately kissing while the blondie slipped her hand up her boyfriend's thigh.
The fired GMA hosts were dressed for the sunshine, both keeping their sunglasses on for the occasion.
Robach styled a pair of bright blue shorts with a one shoulder spaghetti strap blouse, while Holmes held onto his lady's hand in navy blue trousers and a light blue quarter-sleeve button up.
The mom-of-two slipped on a pair of brown sandals and accessorized with a matching crossbody bag.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- T.J. Holmes Lets off Steam by Running in NYC As He & Girlfriend Amy Robach Struggle to Land New Gig
- Amy Robach Flaunts Toned Legs in NYC After She and T.J. Holmes Run Marathon Together Amid Work Struggles
- Unemployed Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Run Brooklyn Half Marathon As They Continue to Look for Work: Photos
Robach wore her $650 David Yurman promise ring on a chain around her neck, which was gifted to her by Holmes for her 50th birthday earlier this year.
The lovebirds' relationship seemed stronger than ever during their PDA-packed outing — which is just one of many lip-locked sightings of the stars since their affair was exposed in November 2022.
"Those two are nothing short of sizzling," a source spilled to the news outlet of their steamy romance. "It's almost embarrassing to see them together. I practically have to fan myself."
"They were so on fire at the beginning — that photo you had with his hand caressing her a** as they were packing their car. We thought it was bound to flame out after a year," the insider continued regarding the shocking images exposing their affair last year.
"But I think their spark is more than just good old sexual chemistry," the confidante pointed out of the inseparable couple. "They are on the same wavelength in so many ways."
Daily Mail obtained photos of Robach and Holmes and spoke to a source about their romance.