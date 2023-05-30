Amy Robach Grips T.J. Holmes' Thigh During Dinner Date as Source Says Their 'Spark' Is 'More Than Just Sexual'

"Those two are nothing short of sizzling," a source spilled to the news outlet of their steamy romance. "It's almost embarrassing to see them together. I practically have to fan myself."

"They were so on fire at the beginning — that photo you had with his hand caressing her a** as they were packing their car. We thought it was bound to flame out after a year," the insider continued regarding the shocking images exposing their affair last year.

"But I think their spark is more than just good old sexual chemistry," the confidante pointed out of the inseparable couple. "They are on the same wavelength in so many ways."