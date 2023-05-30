OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Amy Robach
OK LogoCOUPLES

Amy Robach Grips T.J. Holmes' Thigh During Dinner Date as Source Says Their 'Spark' Is 'More Than Just Sexual'

amy robach tj holmes dinner date pda
Source: MEGA
By:

May 30 2023, Published 9:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' spark was hotter than the sun this holiday weekend, as they couldn't stop themselves from getting handsy during a romantic dinner date in Manhattan's West Village.

The scandalous stars kickstarted the summer season at Sevilla in New York City, enjoying their Memorial Day weekend at the Spanish dining establishment and sipping on wine.

Article continues below advertisement
amy robach tj holmes dinner date pda
Source: ABC

Robach and Holmes tasted way more than their meal, as photos obtained by a news publication showed the dynamic duo passionately kissing while the blondie slipped her hand up her boyfriend's thigh.

The fired GMA hosts were dressed for the sunshine, both keeping their sunglasses on for the occasion.

Article continues below advertisement
amy robach tj holmes dinner date pda
Source: @AJROBACH/INSTAGRAM

Robach styled a pair of bright blue shorts with a one shoulder spaghetti strap blouse, while Holmes held onto his lady's hand in navy blue trousers and a light blue quarter-sleeve button up.

The mom-of-two slipped on a pair of brown sandals and accessorized with a matching crossbody bag.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

MORE ON:
Amy Robach

Robach wore her $650 David Yurman promise ring on a chain around her neck, which was gifted to her by Holmes for her 50th birthday earlier this year.

The lovebirds' relationship seemed stronger than ever during their PDA-packed outing — which is just one of many lip-locked sightings of the stars since their affair was exposed in November 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
amy robach tj holmes dinner date pda
Source: MEGA

"Those two are nothing short of sizzling," a source spilled to the news outlet of their steamy romance. "It's almost embarrassing to see them together. I practically have to fan myself."

"They were so on fire at the beginning — that photo you had with his hand caressing her a** as they were packing their car. We thought it was bound to flame out after a year," the insider continued regarding the shocking images exposing their affair last year.

"But I think their spark is more than just good old sexual chemistry," the confidante pointed out of the inseparable couple. "They are on the same wavelength in so many ways."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Daily Mail obtained photos of Robach and Holmes and spoke to a source about their romance.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.