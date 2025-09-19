or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Hugh Jackman
OK LogoCOUPLES

Still Going Strong: Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Spotted on Rare Outing in New York City

hugh jackman sutton foster rare appearance
Source: MEGA

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster were spotted together in New York City.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 19 2025, Published 9:43 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are keeping close in the Big Apple.

The Broadway pair, who starred together in the hit revival of The Music Man, were photographed arriving at LaGuardia Airport on Thursday, September 18. Rolling their suitcases side by side, the duo looked relaxed as they made their way through the busy terminal.

Article continues below advertisement

Jackman, 56, kept things low-key in a navy jacket layered over a blue polo with jeans, sneakers and a baseball cap. He also wore a black face mask to complete his incognito look.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster were spotted arriving together at LaGuardia Airport.
Source: MEGA

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster were spotted arriving together at LaGuardia Airport.

Article continues below advertisement

Foster, 50, brightened up the day in a yellow cardigan paired with green athleisure pants, a casual top and a woven crossbody bag for her laid-back look.

The sighting comes after plenty of whispers about their relationship. Insiders have claimed that the two became more than friends while working on their stage show.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @people/X
Article continues below advertisement

“A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap. They are really happy now,” one insider said.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The pair starred in the Broadway revival of 'The Music Man.'
Source: MEGA

The pair starred in the Broadway revival of 'The Music Man.'

Article continues below advertisement

Jackman was previously married to Deborra-Lee Furness for nearly 30 years before their split in September 2023. Foster divorced screenwriter Ted Griffin in October 2024.

The new couple made their romance public in January when they were spotted holding hands on a date night. Since then, they’ve been seen around New York, sparking speculation that they may already be living together. In May, Jackman was seen hauling big moving boxes into his penthouse — one of them appearing to be a pet bed, possibly for Foster’s rescue pups, Mabel and Brody.

MORE ON:
Hugh Jackman

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

That same month, Foster was spotted near Jackman in Chelsea before hopping on a Citi Bike, her Trader Joe’s tote in the basket and a helmet on her head.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Insiders claim their friendship turned into a romance while working on their Broadway show together.
Source: @thehughjackman/Instagram

Insiders claim their friendship turned into a romance while working on their Broadway show together.

Article continues below advertisement

By June, the two were strolling hand-in-hand on the Upper West Side. Jackman wore a navy jacket and jeans, while Foster stepped out in a red dress and white cardigan.

However, not everyone is sold on the love story — Jackman’s ex-wife, Furness, has reportedly raised doubts about how long this whirlwind romance will last.

Article continues below advertisement

“Deb isn’t hiding how she feels about Hugh and Sutton playing house. She thinks it’s a total rebound fantasy, and she’s not buying it for a second,” one insider shared.

The source continued, “She’s joked to friends that she’s taking bets on how long it’ll last, and she’s putting her money on under a year.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Hugh Jackman split from Deborra-Lee Furness in 2023, while Sutton Foster divorced Ted Griffin in 2024.
Source: MEGA

Hugh Jackman split from Deborra-Lee Furness in 2023, while Sutton Foster divorced Ted Griffin in 2024.

Furness doesn't think their romance will last, the insider pointed out.

“From her point of view, Hugh barely had time to process their split before diving headfirst into this new setup with Sutton,” the insider explained. “She thinks he’s acting like a teenager, and she’s rolling her eyes hard at the ‘happily ever after’ act he’s putting on with Sutton.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.