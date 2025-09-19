Still Going Strong: Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Spotted on Rare Outing in New York City

Article continues below advertisement

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are keeping close in the Big Apple. The Broadway pair, who starred together in the hit revival of The Music Man, were photographed arriving at LaGuardia Airport on Thursday, September 18. Rolling their suitcases side by side, the duo looked relaxed as they made their way through the busy terminal.

Jackman, 56, kept things low-key in a navy jacket layered over a blue polo with jeans, sneakers and a baseball cap. He also wore a black face mask to complete his incognito look.

Source: MEGA Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster were spotted arriving together at LaGuardia Airport.

Foster, 50, brightened up the day in a yellow cardigan paired with green athleisure pants, a casual top and a woven crossbody bag for her laid-back look. The sighting comes after plenty of whispers about their relationship. Insiders have claimed that the two became more than friends while working on their stage show.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Spotted on a Rare Outing in New York City https://t.co/loAEf5o3vu — People (@people) September 19, 2025 Source: @people/X

“A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap. They are really happy now,” one insider said.

Source: MEGA The pair starred in the Broadway revival of 'The Music Man.'

Jackman was previously married to Deborra-Lee Furness for nearly 30 years before their split in September 2023. Foster divorced screenwriter Ted Griffin in October 2024. The new couple made their romance public in January when they were spotted holding hands on a date night. Since then, they’ve been seen around New York, sparking speculation that they may already be living together. In May, Jackman was seen hauling big moving boxes into his penthouse — one of them appearing to be a pet bed, possibly for Foster’s rescue pups, Mabel and Brody.

That same month, Foster was spotted near Jackman in Chelsea before hopping on a Citi Bike, her Trader Joe’s tote in the basket and a helmet on her head.

Source: @thehughjackman/Instagram Insiders claim their friendship turned into a romance while working on their Broadway show together.

By June, the two were strolling hand-in-hand on the Upper West Side. Jackman wore a navy jacket and jeans, while Foster stepped out in a red dress and white cardigan. However, not everyone is sold on the love story — Jackman’s ex-wife, Furness, has reportedly raised doubts about how long this whirlwind romance will last.

“Deb isn’t hiding how she feels about Hugh and Sutton playing house. She thinks it’s a total rebound fantasy, and she’s not buying it for a second,” one insider shared. The source continued, “She’s joked to friends that she’s taking bets on how long it’ll last, and she’s putting her money on under a year.”

Source: MEGA Hugh Jackman split from Deborra-Lee Furness in 2023, while Sutton Foster divorced Ted Griffin in 2024.