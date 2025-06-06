or
Hugh Jackman's Ex Deborra-Lee Furness 'Cannot Forgive' Sutton Foster for 'Extremely Disturbing' Betrayal

photo of Deborra-Lee Furness, Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman
Source: mega

Sutton Foster went on double dates with the former couple before she began dating Hugh Jackman.

By:

June 6 2025, Published 1:49 p.m. ET

Hugh Jackman’s ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, filed for divorce on May 23, two years after the former spouses of 27 years announced their separation in September 2023.

During their separation, the Wolverine star went public about his new relationship with actress Sutton Foster, who was friends with Furness during her marriage to Jackman.

According to a source close to Furness, the 69-year-old isn’t happy with Foster moving in on her man so quickly after they ended their marriage, with the insider alleging she “cannot forgive” the Younger star.

Deborra-Lee Furness Blames Sutton Foster for 'Breakdown of Her Marriage'

hugh jackmans ex deborra lee furness cannot forgive sutton foster betrayal
Source: mega

Deborra-Lee Furness thinks Sutton Foster 'played a role in the breakdown of her marriage.'

“The fact that Sutton used to go on double dates and tried so hard to befriend Deb is extremely disturbing to her,” the insider dished to a news outlet.

They added, “She will never have anything to do with Sutton. Deb is friends with Sutton’s ex, and they both share a deep sense of betrayal.”

The confidant noted that Jackman’s ex-wife believes Foster “played a role in the breakdown of her marriage” and “should take accountability for this.”

Deborra-Lee Furness 'Hurt' Over Hugh Jackman Divorce

hugh jackmans ex deborra lee furness cannot forgive sutton foster
Source: mega

Deborra-Lee Furness admitted the divorce 'hurt' her.

Days before the insider released their statement, Furness penned an emotional message to a news outlet about the downfall of her relationship.

“My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,” she said. “It’s a profound wound that cuts deep; however, I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us.”

Furness continued, “It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom.”

hugh jackmans ex deborra lee furness cannot forgive sutton foster disturbing
Source: mega

Hugh Jackman's ex-wife is 'focusing on moving forward with her life.'

The inside source also mentioned Furness’ statement when they spoke to the outlet, saying now that she’s put her message out there, she’s “focusing on moving forward with her life.”

They added, “She has done the work that she needs to not allow this to hold her back from living or falling in love again. Deb knows that one day this will all come back around to the both of them.”

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' Divorce Statement

hugh jackmans ex deborra lee furness cannot forgive sutton foster disturbing betrayal
Source: mega

The former couple said they were 'blessed' during their 27-year marriage.

When Jackman and Furness announced their separation, they wrote a joint statement about how “blessed” they were to “share almost 3 decades together.”

“Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” they added.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority,” the former couple continued. “We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

