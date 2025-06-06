Hugh Jackman's Ex Deborra-Lee Furness 'Cannot Forgive' Sutton Foster for 'Extremely Disturbing' Betrayal

Hugh Jackman’s ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, filed for divorce on May 23, two years after the former spouses of 27 years announced their separation in September 2023.

During their separation, the Wolverine star went public about his new relationship with actress Sutton Foster, who was friends with Furness during her marriage to Jackman.

According to a source close to Furness, the 69-year-old isn’t happy with Foster moving in on her man so quickly after they ended their marriage, with the insider alleging she “cannot forgive” the Younger star.