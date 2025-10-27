Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Make PDA-Packed Red Carpet Debut Nearly 1 Year After Confirming Romance: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster just marked a big milestone in their relationship. On Sunday, October 26, the couple made their red carpet debut at a screening of his new film, Song Sung Blue, during AFI FEST in Hollywood, Calif. Their PDA-packed appearance comes nine months after they confirmed their romance.

Source: MEGA Sutton Foster supported Hugh Jackman at a screening of his new film, 'Song Sung Blue.'

Jackson, 57, looked sleek in a black suit, tie and slacks. Foster, 50, coordinated with her man in a long, black slip dress, with her hair parted to the side in loose waves. The duo was all smiles as they wrapped their arms around each other and posed for the camera. Just days prior, the couple enjoyed a date night at the Fetch Pet Gala in New York on October 20. They held hands throughout their romantic evening and once again matched in black ensembles.

When Did Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman Start Dating?

Source: MEGA Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster confirmed their romance in January.

Jackson and Foster confirmed they were more than friends when they were photographed on a date in Santa Monica, Calif., back in January. In October 2024, the Bunheads alum split from ex-husband Ted Griffin — with whom she shares daughter Emily, 8 — after ten years of marriage. She was also previously wed to Christian Borle from 2006 to 2009. Meanwhile, the Wolverine star announced his separation from Deborra-Lee Furness in September 2023. The exes share kids Oscar, 25, and Ava, 20.

Did Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Have an Affair?

Source: MEGA Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster were both previously married.

Some insiders speculated that an alleged affair between Hugh and Sutton is what ended his marriage. "Sutton and Hugh’s relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced," spilled a source close to Sutton. "A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap." Nonetheless, the insider insisted the lovebirds are "really happy now." In October 2024, another insider agreed that they are "100 percent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together."

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's Longtime Friendship

Source: MEGA Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster starred in 'The Music Man' on Broadway together.