'Hurt' Deborra-Lee Furness Shares Fiery Message About 'Betrayal' After Filing for Divorce From Hugh Jackman
Deborra-Lee Furness is being open about her alleged experience with "betrayal" days after officially filing for divorce from Hugh Jackman.
The Shame star broke silence on her marital demise almost two years after she and Jackman announced in September 2023 that they were ending their marriage of 27 years.
Deborra-Lee Furness Breaks Silence on Divorce Filing
"My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal," Furness declared to a news outlet on Tuesday, May 28. "It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however, I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us."
Explaining how she's turned to faith in times of heartbreak, the 69-year-old continued: "This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage. I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience. Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose."
Deborra-Lee Furness Says Divorce Is 'Nothing Personal'
"It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom," she reflected.
Throughout her healing process, Furness said she's learned "that none of this is personal," noting: "We are all on our individual journeys and I believe that the relationships in our lives are not random."
"We are drawn to people, we invite them in, in order to learn our lessons and to recognize and heal the broken parts of ourselves," she theorized, insisting she "remains grateful" through it all.
- Deborra-Lee Furness 'Blindsided' by Ex Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's Romance After Being 'the Last to Know': 'She's Seething With Rage'
- Hugh Jackman and Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Separate After 27 Years of Marriage: 'Our Journey Now Is Shifting'
- Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' Split Involved 'No Big Drama': 'A Case of Them Growing Apart'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Deborra-Lee Furness Felt 'Betrayal' Amid Hugh Jackman's New Romance
The Jindabyne actress' fiery message comes after it was confirmed on Tuesday that Furness had filed for divorce from Jackman, 53, on Friday, May 23, amid his new relationship with girlfriend Sutton Foster, 50.
Furness' lawyer Elena Karabatos submitted the legal petition in New York, detailing how the Correlli costars had privately discussed divorce details after separating almost two years prior.
Inside Deborra-Lee Furness' Divorce Filing
The court documents obtained by a publication included "a notice concerning continuation of health care coverage," a proposed "qualified medical child support order" and a New York state case registry form — used to report child support orders for the region.
The papers additionally explained each part of Furness and Jackman’s settlement, a proposed judgment of divorce and certificate of dissolution.
The former flames met in 1995 while filming the Australian television series Correlli. They got married in 1996 before adopting their son, Oscar, 25, in 2000, and their daughter, Ava, 19, in 2005.