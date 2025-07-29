Hulk Hogan's Ex-Wife Linda Mourns His Sudden Death, Admits She 'Never Got Over Him' After Their Divorce: 'The Only Man for Me'

"I’ve known him since he was 28 yrs old! I was 22. I still love him. Even tho I never spoke or saw him, [their son] Nick did .. and Nick would tell me things and vice versa. Just news about life. I still felt .. although broken .. we still were a family," she insisted. "It’s so hard to know he’s just gone. I tried to stay strong for Nick .. but I’m melting down now. It’s very sad."

"I love you Hulkster. You were my man. The only man for me. RIP," Linda concluded.

Linda's words came in a comment on an Instagram post she originally made about her ex on July 19, several days before his death. At the time, she was simply reflecting on their past marriage.