Article continues below advertisement
Hulk Hogan's Ex-Wife Linda Mourns His Sudden Death, Admits She 'Never Got Over Him' After Their Divorce: 'The Only Man for Me'

Photo of Hulk Hogan and Linda Hogan
Source: mega

Hulk Hogan's ex-wife Linda Hogan expressed her sadness over the star's sudden death on Thursday, July 24.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 29 2025, Published 12:23 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Hulk Hogan's ex-wife Linda Hogan has expressed her sadness a few days after the star's sudden death.

"I had no idea he would pass away this soon. We all really thought he would make a comeback! Big surprise," she wrote on Instagram of the WWE star, who was 71 when he went into fatal cardiac arrest on Thursday, July 24. "We are all devastated."

Article continues below advertisement

Linda Hogan Never Moved on From Ex-Husband Hulk Hogan

Image of Hulk Hogan's ex-wife Linda Hogan admitted she's been 'weeping' since his death.
Source: mega

Hulk Hogan's ex-wife Linda Hogan admitted she's been 'weeping' since his death.

"It’s hitting me so hard," continued the mom-of-two, who shares her kids with the late athlete. "I loved Hulkster more than he loved me. It hurt when he cheated. But he was sooo famous. I sort of understood, but it was crushing. It hurt."

"I b😢ever [sic] got over him or started a real relationship w anyone .. I missed HIM!" Linda, 65, confessed. "I’ve been weeping all day. The finality. It’s just shocking. We spent every minute together for so many years."

Article continues below advertisement

Linda Hogan Admits She Still 'Loved Him' After Their Divorce

Image of the mom-of-two 'still felt' the athlete was 'family' despite their divorce.
Source: mega

The mom-of-two 'still felt' the athlete was 'family' despite their divorce.

"I’ve known him since he was 28 yrs old! I was 22. I still love him. Even tho I never spoke or saw him, [their son] Nick did .. and Nick would tell me things and vice versa. Just news about life. I still felt .. although broken .. we still were a family," she insisted. "It’s so hard to know he’s just gone. I tried to stay strong for Nick .. but I’m melting down now. It’s very sad."

"I love you Hulkster. You were my man. The only man for me. RIP," Linda concluded.

Linda's words came in a comment on an Instagram post she originally made about her ex on July 19, several days before his death. At the time, she was simply reflecting on their past marriage.

Linda Hogan

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Linda and Hulk Hogan welcomed two children together during their romance.
Source: mega

Linda and Hulk Hogan welcomed two children together during their romance.

Her July 19 post, which was captioned, "The good old days!" featured an old photo of the couple, with Linda dressed in a black halter-style dress and her former spouse in his signature yellow and red ensemble.

The exes were married from 1983 to 2007, when she filed for divorce. The split was finalized two years later.

In addition to Nick, 35, they welcomed daughter Brooke Hogan, 37.

Hulk Hogan's Wife Sky Daily Speaks Out

Image of Hulk Hogan's wife, Sky Daily, said his 'sudden' death is 'impossible to process.'
Source: @mrs.sky.hogan/instagram

Hulk Hogan's wife, Sky Daily, said his 'sudden' death is 'impossible to process.'

The father-of-two went on to marry Sky Daily in 2023.

She broke her silence on his death via Instagram on July 25, admitting she "wasn't ready" to say goodbye.

"He had been dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them. I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had more time," she explained in her upload. "This loss is sudden and impossible to process. To the world, he was a legend… but to me, he was my Terry. The man I loved. My partner. My heart."

