Was Hulk Hogan Married at the Time of His Death? Meet His Third Wife Sky Daily
Hulk Hogan was best known for his marriage to Linda Hogan, which was documented on the family’s VH1 reality show Hogan Knows Best.
However, the WWE legend was married three times during his lifetime and was with his third wife, Sky Daily, at the time of his July death.
How Many Times Was Hulk Hogan Married?
Hulk Hogan was married three times throughout his life. He wed his first wife, Linda, in 1983, and the pair welcomed two children together: daughter Brooke Hogan in 1988 and son Nick Hogan in 1990. The couple divorced in 2009.
Hulk later married Jennifer McDaniel in 2010, but the two split in 2021. He married his third wife two years later, who remained by his side until his death.
Who Is Hulk Hogan’s Wife, Sky Daily?
Hulk and Sky met through mutual friends and were first spotted together in February 2022 while attending a Bret Michaels concert.
Hulk proposed in July 2023, sharing the engagement publicly in a since-deleted Instagram video. “I asked Sky to marry me, and she was crazy enough to say yes, brother,” he said.
The pair officially tied the knot just two months after announcing their engagement.
Brooke Hogan Didn't Attend Hulk Hogan's Wedding to Sky Daily
Hulk’s daughter, Brooke, skipped out on the special day, writing on Instagram that her absence was for her "healing and happiness."
“For my own journey to healing and happiness, I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, and am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals and values,” the “About Us” singer wrote on Instagram. "I wish him well. ❤️."
What Happened to Hulk Hogan?
Hulk died on July 24 at the age of 71 after suffering a medical emergency early that morning at his home in Clearwater, Fla. Paramedics attempted to save the wrestling icon as he went into “cardiac arrest,” but he died despite their best efforts, according to TMZ.
His death followed speculation that the athlete was on his “deathbed,” but his wife, Sky, later clarified that he had been in a coma and insisted he remained “strong” after undergoing neck surgery in May.