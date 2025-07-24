or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Hulk Hogan
OK LogoNEWS

Was Hulk Hogan Married at the Time of His Death? Meet His Third Wife Sky Daily

Photo of Hulk Hogan and Sky Daily
Source: MEGA

Hulk Hogan was best known as a wrestler. However, the WWE legend was married three times and was with his third wife, Sky Daily, at the time of his death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 24 2025, Published 2:34 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Hulk Hogan was best known for his marriage to Linda Hogan, which was documented on the family’s VH1 reality show Hogan Knows Best.

However, the WWE legend was married three times during his lifetime and was with his third wife, Sky Daily, at the time of his July death.

Article continues below advertisement

How Many Times Was Hulk Hogan Married?

was hulk hogan married at time of death meet his third wife sky daily
Source: @skydaily/Instagram

Hulk Hogan married Sky Daily in 2023.

Hulk Hogan was married three times throughout his life. He wed his first wife, Linda, in 1983, and the pair welcomed two children together: daughter Brooke Hogan in 1988 and son Nick Hogan in 1990. The couple divorced in 2009.

Hulk later married Jennifer McDaniel in 2010, but the two split in 2021. He married his third wife two years later, who remained by his side until his death.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is Hulk Hogan’s Wife, Sky Daily?

was hulk hogan married at time of death meet his third wife sky daily
Source: @skydaily/Instagram

Hulk Hogan and Sky Daily met through mutual friends.

Hulk and Sky met through mutual friends and were first spotted together in February 2022 while attending a Bret Michaels concert.

Hulk proposed in July 2023, sharing the engagement publicly in a since-deleted Instagram video. “I asked Sky to marry me, and she was crazy enough to say yes, brother,” he said.

The pair officially tied the knot just two months after announcing their engagement.

MORE ON:
Hulk Hogan

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Brooke Hogan Didn't Attend Hulk Hogan's Wedding to Sky Daily

was hulk hogan married at time of death meet his third wife sky daily
Source: MEGA

Brooke Hogan notably didn't attend her father, Hulk Hogan's third wedding.

Hulk’s daughter, Brooke, skipped out on the special day, writing on Instagram that her absence was for her "healing and happiness."

“For my own journey to healing and happiness, I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, and am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals and values,” the “About Us” singer wrote on Instagram. "I wish him well. ❤️."

What Happened to Hulk Hogan?

was hulk hogan married at time of death meet his third wife sky daily
Source: MEGA

Hulk Hogan died on July 24 at his Clearwater, Fla., home.

Hulk died on July 24 at the age of 71 after suffering a medical emergency early that morning at his home in Clearwater, Fla. Paramedics attempted to save the wrestling icon as he went into “cardiac arrest,” but he died despite their best efforts, according to TMZ.

His death followed speculation that the athlete was on his “deathbed,” but his wife, Sky, later clarified that he had been in a coma and insisted he remained “strong” after undergoing neck surgery in May.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.