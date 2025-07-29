Hulk Hogan's Son Nick Looks Emotional During Powerful Tribute for Late Dad at WWE's 'Monday Night Raw': Watch

Hulk Hogan's son, Nick, is still processing his emotions less than one week after his famous dad sadly died at age 71 on Thursday, July 24.

The professional wrestling icon was honored with a tribute during WWE's Monday Night Raw on July 28 at Little Ceasars Arena in Detroit, Mich., where Nick, 35, was seen looking downcast alongside his wife, Tana Lea, who was wiping away tears during the somber ceremony.