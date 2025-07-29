Hulk Hogan's Son Nick Looks Emotional During Powerful Tribute for Late Dad at WWE's 'Monday Night Raw': Watch
Hulk Hogan's son, Nick, is still processing his emotions less than one week after his famous dad sadly died at age 71 on Thursday, July 24.
The professional wrestling icon was honored with a tribute during WWE's Monday Night Raw on July 28 at Little Ceasars Arena in Detroit, Mich., where Nick, 35, was seen looking downcast alongside his wife, Tana Lea, who was wiping away tears during the somber ceremony.
Hulk Hogan Honored With 10-Bell Salute at WWE's 'Monday Night Raw'
Hulk, whose real name is Terry Bollea, was honored with a 10-bell salute as close friends and family stood together in solidarity to celebrate the legendary life of the sports star.
The touching tribute also featured a video recap of Hulk's most iconic moments, as fans in the packed stadium repeatedly cheered, "Hogan! Hogan!"
Nick attempted to keep his composure while on stage, though his wife couldn't stop herself from crying as she held onto her husband's arm in matching all-black ensembles.
Nick Hogan 'Overwhelmed' by Dad Hulk's Death
WWE's Monday Night Raw tribute took place just two days after Nick shared his own homage to his father via Instagram on Saturday, July 26.
Admitting Hulk's death has been "overwhelming and extremely difficult" to process, Nick said it's also been "incredible and comforting" to hear "so many kind words and stories" about his father's life.
"My dad was the most incredible person I’ve ever known and will always be my hero," the WWE Hall of Famer's son expressed. "He was the most kind, loving and amazing father anybody could ask for. I feel so blessed to have had the greatest dad in the world."
"He was not only the best dad but also my mentor and my best friend. He always has been my best friend and I love him and miss him more than I could ever explain," Nick admitted. "I thanked him for everything he has ever done for me and told him how much I loved him and hugged him every chance I got."
The famous offspring noted how grateful he was to spend "a lot of time" with Hulk over the past few years after "moving back to Florida to be closer to him."
"They are the best moments in my life. I would do anything to have him back but I know now that he will always be watching over me," Nick continued. "I will always remember the lessons and advice he gave me and carry on in a way that I know would make him proud. Thank you for being the best dad in the world and thank you for being my best friend."
"I love you so much Big Dog and I will miss you forever," he concluded.