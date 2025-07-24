Hulk Hogan Was a Father of 2 Adult Children Before His Death: Meet Brooke and Nick Hogan
Although many fans knew Hulk Hogan for his talents in the wrestling ring, others knew him as the father of Brooke Hogan and Nick Hogan on the VH1 reality TV series, Hogan Knows Best.
How Many Kids Did Hulk Hogan Have Before His Death?
Hulk was the father of two children with his ex-wife, Linda Hogan, with whom he was married from 1990 to 2009. The couple welcomed their daughter, Brooke, in 1988, followed by their son, Nick, in 1990.
Hulk made it down the aisle two more times before his July 2025 death. The WWE champion later married Jennifer McDaniel in 2010, but the two split in 2021. He married his third wife, Sky Daily, two years later, who remained by his side until his July death.
Hulk, Linda, Brooke and Nick are best known for their appearances on the reality docuseries, Hogan Knows Best, which aired on VH1 from 2005 to 2007. Hulk agreed to the reality show as he hoped it would help his daughter launch her pop career, inspired by a 2005 appearance on The Ashlee Simpson Show.
“I was offered lots of [reality] shows when I was making my career comeback against The Rock, but I kept saying no. But years later, it was my daughter’s career and son’s racing career that we were thinking about," he told Fox News in May 2018.
- Hulk Hogan's Daughter Brooke Fires Back at Her Family in Shocking Post, Claims She Was 'Extremely Verbally and Mentally Abused Since Childhood'
- Brooke Hogan Fires Back at Mom Linda for 'Making a Serious Accusation Against Me' After She's Dragged Into Family 'Drama': 'I Know the Truth'
- Everything To Know About Wendy Williams' Only Son Kevin Hunter Jr.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Where Did Hulk Hogan Stand With His Children Before His Death?
Although fans loved Hulk’s unconventional relationship with Brooke on the series, their connection had been estranged in recent years.
Hulk’s ex-wife Linda came out publicly in March to reveal Brooke hadn’t spoken to her in years due to a fight involving her ex-husband eight years ago.
"Brooke doesn't talk to us. She had twins, she got married [and] she didn't tell us," Linda said of her daughter, who wed hockey player Steven Oleksy in 2022 and gave birth to twins in January. In addition, the matriarch claimed that she was still on good terms with her son.
Brooke Hogan Clapped Back at Her Mom Linda Hogan's Claims
Shortly after Linda made the claims, Brooke posted a lengthy statement via her social media channels, explaining her side of the story.
“I have been EXTREMELY verbally and mentally abused since childhood. Sadly, it would frequently turn physical. And sometimes it's not by the person you would assume, abuse comes in all shapes and sizes,” she wrote. “This vicious pattern has robbed me of any sense of self-esteem or confidence l've been trained to pretend to have.”
She reiterated that her estrangement from her parents was due to unrelated reasons. “Most importantly, I have completely separate reasons for going no contact with each of my parents. No contact with my Mom has nothing to do with my Dad, and no contact with my Father has nothing to do with my Mother. This also pertains to my Dad's second and third, now current wife. This decision was made based purely on how they have each dealt with me directly my entire life,” Brooke said.