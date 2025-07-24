Hulk Hogan's Final Conversation With Daughter Brooke Revealed After WWE Legend's Death
Hulk Hogan hadn't spoken to his daughter, Brooke, in almost two years before he died at age 71 on Thursday, July 24, after appearing to suffer cardiac arrest.
The WWE legend had one final conversation with his eldest child two weeks before his wedding to wife Sky Daily in September 2023, a source spilled to a news publication after Hulk's death.
The father-daughter duo reportedly chatted via a phone call, where Brooke is said to have informed Hulk of the "deep love and concern" she felt for her dad.
Hulk Hogan Last Spoke to Daughter Brooke in 2023
Brooke told Hulk to consider retirement amid his declining health, wanting him to slow down and enjoy the remainder of his life in peace — though he didn't listen, said an insider.
While Hulk is said to have apologized during the phone call, he and his daughter allegedly hadn't spoken since.
Despite never mending their relationship fully, Brooke feels lucky she was able to say "I Iove you" to Hulk during that final conversation and feels "at peace knowing she did everything she could to protect and support him," insiders told the news outlet.
How Brooke Hogan Learned of Dad Hulk's Passing
Sources told TMZ that Brooke was informed of her father's passing on Thursday morning after her younger brother, Nick, texted her husband, Steven, to reveal the sad news.
Brooke's husband supposedly even tried to mend the pair's relationship in recent years and reached out to Hulk after the wrestler's daughter almost died during childbirth while welcoming fraternal twins Oliver and Molly back in January.
Hulk allegedly acted unfazed, however, and apparently never made an effort to meet Brooke's kids — despite the twins being his first grandchildren.
Brooke Hogan Accused Parents of Abuse Before Dad's Death
Hulk and Brooke were estranged for years before the professional wrestler lost his life, with his daughter sharing a lengthy social media statement about all her dad and mom, Linda, allegedly made her endure.
"I have been EXTREMELY verbally and mentally abused since childhood," she claimed. "Sadly, it would frequently turn physical. And sometimes it's not by the person you would assume, abuse comes in all shapes and sizes. This vicious pattern has robbed me of any sense of self-esteem or confidence l've been trained to pretend to have."
In her statement, Brooke explained how her decisions to go "no contact with each of my parents" were "completely separate."
"No contact with my Mom has nothing to do with my Dad, and no contact with my Father has nothing to do with my Mother. This also pertains to my Dad's second and third, now current wife. This decision was made based purely on how they have each dealt with me directly my entire life," she mentioned.